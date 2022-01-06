Gophers vs. Michigan State

5:30 Friday, 6:30 Saturday • Both games BTN, 1130-AM

Gophers update: After four weeks off, the No. 9 Gophers men's hockey team warmed up for the second half of the regular-season with two exhibitions earlier this week. Coach Bob Motzko said the games with St. Thomas and the US Under-18 National Team helped the Gophers "get our legs back." The Gophers (10-8-0 overall, 6-4-0 Big Ten) have split their last five series. In their final action before the holiday break, the Gophers split two games at Michigan — winning 5-1 on Dec. 3 before losing 6-2 the next night.

Spartans update: The Gophers won all five meetings with Michigan State last season but the Spartans (11-8-1, 5-5-0) are improved this season, having already surpassed last season's victory total (7). The Spartans, who went 4-5-1 in their first 10 games, are 7-3 in their past 10 games. Spartan goalie Drew DeRidder, a senior, is third in the nation in save percentage (.946) and 11th in goals-against-average (1.99). Mitchell Lewandowski, a fifth-year senior, leads the team in scoring with seven goals and 11 assists in 14 games. "Their goalie has great numbers and they have a big, strong defensive corps," Motzko said. "They want to use their size to push you around."