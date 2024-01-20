The Gophers men's hockey team on Friday night began the second half of the Big Ten season with the first of six series over seven weeks that will determine where it finishes in the conference standings and play a big role in deciding if it returns to the NCAA tournament for a fourth consecutive season.

So far, so good for the Gophers after they dispatched Ohio State 5-2 in the series opener at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Rhett Pitlick had a hat trick and an assist, and Connor Kurth and Jimmy Snuggerud also scored goals as the Gophers won their fourth consecutive game. Goalie Justen Close made 27 saves, and freshmen Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel each had three assists.

The Gophers (13-6-4, 6-4-3 Big Ten) remained in fourth place in the Big Ten with 20 points, one behind Notre Dame, a 4-1 winner over Penn State. Minnesota gained ground on first-place Michigan State, which lost to Michigan, and second-place Wisconsin, which was idle.

Theo Wallberg and Stephen Halliday scored power-play goals for Ohio State (9-10-4, 1-10-2). Goalie Logan Terness made 25 saves. The Gophers outshot the Buckeyes 32-29.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at 11:32 of the first when Pitlick grabbed a loose puck after a Buckeyes faceoff win and quickly fired a laser of a shot over Terness' left shoulder. Moore got the lone assist on the goal.

The Gophers went on a power play at 13:34 when Buckeyes right winger Joe Dunlap was called for roughing. Terness denied defenseman Mike Koster at the doorstep after a cross-ice feed from Kurth. Fourteen seconds after the penalty expired, Kurth boosted the lead to 2-0, taking a pass from Moore and blasting a shot past Turness at 15:48.

Minnesota got its second power play at 16:32 when Buckeyes right winger Davis Burnside was called for cross-checking. Snuggerud made the Buckeyes pay, scoring his 18th goal of the season at 17:34 on a beautiful cross-ice pass from Pitlick.

The Gophers had 17 shots on goal to Ohio State's six in the first period and had 25 shot attempts to the Buckeyes' eight.

The Buckeyes got their first power play at 5:53 of the second when Gophers defenseman Cal Thomas was whistled for holding. They took advantage, trimming the lead to 3-1 on Wallberg's power-play goal at 7:39.

The Gophers weren't nearly as sharp in the second as they were in the first, and Ohio State responded by getting 11 shots on goal in the second to Minnesota's nine.

Minnesota went on the power play at 2:33 of the third when Buckeyes defenseman Mason Klee was called for hooking. Just after Brody Lamb thwarted an Ohio State shorthanded breakaway with a strong backcheck, the Gophers rushed down the ice, and Aaron Huglen fed a wide-open Pitlick at 3:18 for a 4-1 lead.

Pitlick got his hat trick and 14th goal of the season, finishing a rush off a feed from Moore at 6:12 of the third. Fans responded by raining hats on the ice.

Halliday scored at 11:03. Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik pulled Turness for an extra skater with 4:05 left. With 3:08 to play, the Gophers' Bryce Brodzinski was called for roughing, giving Ohio State a 6-on-4 advantage. Minnesota, though, killed the penalty, allowing only one shot on goal.



