Gophers-Illinois: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Quick feet and brain. Top Gophers tackler Lindenberg healthy again.
The Gophers defense was missing a key piece with Cody Lindenberg injured for the first seven games. They're glad to have him back heading into Saturday's game vs. Illinois.
Will U avoid another stumble vs. Illinois? Randy Johnson's prediction
Illinois is 2-0 against the Gophers under coach Bret Bielema, and Saturday sets up as another close, defensive battle with Minnesota hoping to step up in the Big Ten West title chase.
RandBall
Game-by-game: Here is the Gophers' realistic path to Big Ten West title
Minnesota is in a four-way tie for the Big Ten West lead with four games to play. The Gophers control their own destiny, but let's focus more on reality.
Family moment of a lifetime for U football's Nubin brothers
Their parents shed tears watching from the stands as Jordan and Tyler starred against Michigan State.
Gophers football opens 2024 Big Ten schedule with four huge challenges
Next season's Big Ten schedule starts with games for two iconic trophies, including a bronze pig, and then veers into uncharted territory in the expanded conference.
A surprise team at No. 4; Gophers inch up in Big Ten power rankings
The Gophers play their next two games against teams below them in the new rankings before finishing the regular season with a couple of tough challenges.
Gophers
Gophers QB recruit, safety from Esko put up big high school numbers
Drake Lindsey, Koi Perich and Corey Smith are all having big senior seasons and have committed to the Gophers. They are three of 23 players who have accepted scholarship offers.
Colleges
Big Ten that prides itself on integrity has hands full with Michigan
The Michigan signal-stealing scandal saw the light of day two weeks ago. It has percolated since with several juicy details, including a conference call among coaches. Now the question is if the Big Ten will take action.
Gophers
Big Ten football picks: Can Nebraska run its winning streak to four?
The Huskers face Michigan State on Saturday after Iowa and Northwestern square off at Wrigley Field.
