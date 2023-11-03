Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis
Abbie Parr, Associated Press
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis

Gophers-Illinois: Things to know before and during the game

12:19pm
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg, shown tackling Iowa’s Logan Lee last season, is recovering from a leg injury.

Quick feet and brain. Top Gophers tackler Lindenberg healthy again.

11:28am
The Gophers defense was missing a key piece with Cody Lindenberg injured for the first seven games. They're glad to have him back heading into Saturday's game vs. Illinois.
Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton was flagged for targeting and ejected after a hit against Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke on Oct. 21.

Will U avoid another stumble vs. Illinois? Randy Johnson's prediction

9:15am
Illinois is 2-0 against the Gophers under coach Bret Bielema, and Saturday sets up as another close, defensive battle with Minnesota hoping to step up in the Big Ten West title chase.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck with defensive back Tyler Nubin after a big early win against Nebraska.
Game-by-game: Here is the Gophers' realistic path to Big Ten West title

November 1
Minnesota is in a four-way tie for the Big Ten West lead with four games to play. The Gophers control their own destiny, but let's focus more on reality.
Jordan Nubin, left, and Tyler Nubin were two of the standouts for the Gophers in Saturday’s victory against Michigan State.

Family moment of a lifetime for U football's Nubin brothers

November 1
Their parents shed tears watching from the stands as Jordan and Tyler starred against Michigan State.
Minnesota will bring Floyd of Rosedale to its Big Ten opener vs. Iowa.

Gophers football opens 2024 Big Ten schedule with four huge challenges

8:41am
Next season's Big Ten schedule starts with games for two iconic trophies, including a bronze pig, and then veers into uncharted territory in the expanded conference.
Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) turned a blocked punt into a touchdown against Indiana on Oct. 21.

A surprise team at No. 4; Gophers inch up in Big Ten power rankings

November 1
The Gophers play their next two games against teams below them in the new rankings before finishing the regular season with a couple of tough challenges.
October 31
Gophers recruit Drake Lindsey has led Fayetteville (Ark.) High School to a 9-0 record this season.

Gophers QB recruit, safety from Esko put up big high school numbers

Drake Lindsey, Koi Perich and Corey Smith are all having big senior seasons and have committed to the Gophers. They are three of 23 players who have accepted scholarship offers.
7:15am
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was reportedly on Wednesday’s conference call with Big Ten coaches before excusing himself so they could talk freely wit

Big Ten that prides itself on integrity has hands full with Michigan

The Michigan signal-stealing scandal saw the light of day two weeks ago. It has percolated since with several juicy details, including a conference call among coaches. Now the question is if the Big Ten will take action.
November 2
Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson reacted after scoring a touchdown last Saturday. The Huskers have reeled off wins against Illinois, Northwestern and Purdu

Big Ten football picks: Can Nebraska run its winning streak to four?

The Huskers face Michigan State on Saturday after Iowa and Northwestern square off at Wrigley Field.