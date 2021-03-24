NCAA heavyweight champion Gable Steveson of the Gophers was named one of six finalists for the 2021 WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy.

The Hodge Trophy is college wrestling's top individual honor.

Steveson completed his second straight unbeaten season this past weekend with his first NCAA title.

Steveson compiled a 17-0 record with 14 of his wins resulting in bonus points. He had four pins, seven technical falls and three major decisions and gave up just one takedown.

The Hodge winner will be announced Monday.

U diver, coach honored

Redshirt senior Sarah Bacon and Wenbo Chen of the Gophers were named Big Ten Women's Diver and Diving Coach of the Year, respectively.

Bacon received the same distinction in 2019; this is Chen's eighth such award. The pair also received the same honors from the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.

Bacon, a native of Indianapolis, swept the 1- and 3-meter events at the recent NCAA meet. She had previously won the 1-meter in both 2018 and 2019.

No. 8 U women gymnasts

sent to Athens regional

The Big Ten tournament champion Gophers, one of seven conference teams selected for regionals on April 1-3, were seeded No. 8 nationally and will compete in the Athens, Ga., regional along with No. 16 Illinois.

The top two teams from each regional finals, along with the top all-around competitor and event winners not on an advancing team, will receive automatic berths to the NCAA championships, to be held April 16-17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

ESPN3 will stream live coverage from all four NCAA regional sites.

Etc.

• The Gophers men's and women's track and field program announced its outdoor schedule. It will be comprised of 10 meets, with the regular season ending with the Minnesota Invitational on April 30 and May 1 at its home stadium. It will be the first home meet since May 1, 2019.

• Concordia (St. Paul)'s Marcus Gustaveson was named the NCAA Division II male athlete of the week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for winning the discus with a throw of 192 feet — 13 feet farther than the next best toss — in the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C.