Gophers senior forward Brandon Johnson, who declared for the NBA draft last month, put his name in the transfer portal after speaking with new coach Ben Johnson over the weekend, a source told the Star Tribune.

The 6-foot-8 former Western Michigan graduate transfer averaged 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in 28 games for the Gophers last season, including 24 starts. His season-high 26 points with eight three-pointers helped Minnesota upset Iowa in overtime on Christmas Day.

A native of Chicago, Johnson had been in talks with Ben Johnson and Gophers staff about keeping his options open to play professionally or use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic. They also spoke over the weekend about his future.

"We've had great talks with Brandon," Ben Johnson told the Star Tribune earlier last week. "He's been awesome. His family's been awesome. It's tough because the [NBA draft] window is pretty long. So, we just kind of told him to keep us posted. We're in daily talks and communication with him."

The Gophers have four scholarships remaining after signing six transfers this spring. They're still pursuing several players in the transfer portal, especially with a need to add depth in the frontcourt.

Boston College transfer and Shakopee native Steffon Mitchell reportedly has Minnesota among his four finalists, including Utah, Texas A&M and San Diego State.

Waiting too long for Brandon Johnson to potentially decide his future after NBA workouts this summer could cost the Gophers on some talented additions. So, both Johnson and Minnesota's coaches are just staying in contact during the process.

"We just told him to keep us up to date on what you're thinking and what you're feeling," Ben Johnson said. "It's hard because the NBA window goes a lot longer than what most college coaches would like. We're trying to put a team together as well. But we got to respect Brandon and the process he's going through."

On April 15, Brandon Johnson posted on social media that he was declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft "while maintaining by eligibility of coming back to school."

"I want to thank Minnesota for making my dream of playing in the Big Ten become a reality," Johnson wrote.