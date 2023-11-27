Andrew Sowder didn't last long as the Gophers' primary tight ends coach after being hired in January.

On Sept. 30, a few games into the season, head coach P.J. Fleck acknowledged that quality control coach Brian Sheehan was working with the tight ends. And Monday, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Star Tribune that Sowder has left the program.

ESPN reported that Sowder will join the Coaches Rep agency to become its director of coaching.

Sowder, who was Kent State's offensive coordinator from 2018-2022, oversaw a position group at Minnesota that had a drop-off in productivity this season. Senior Brevyn Spann-Ford led the Gophers with 42 catches for 497 yards and two touchdowns in 2022 but slumped to 25 receptions for 293 yards and two TDs through the 2023 regular season.

After the Sept. 30 game against Louisiana, Fleck was asked about Sheehan working with the tight ends.

"I'm just moving some things around and just finding ways to get guys to play to where they need to play,'' Fleck said. "So, everybody's still on our staff.''