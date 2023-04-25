The Gophers landed a commitment Tuesday from Rowan Zolman, a safety/linebacker transfer from Miami (Ohio).
Zolman played in nine games as a freshman for the RedHawks last season, including one start, and finished with six tackles and an interception. He announced his commitment on Twitter, where he is listed as a 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete.
