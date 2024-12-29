Transfer running back Cole Cabana backs away from Gophers, picks Western Michigan

Cabana was the third running back to commit to the Gophers when the transfer portal opened Dec. 9, joining Marshall’s A.J. Turner, who rushed for 864 yards and six touchdowns this season, and Washington’s Cameron Davis, a seventh-year player who has rushed for 1,093 yards and 15 TDs in his career. Turner and Davis, along with freshmen Fame Ijeboi, Cortez LeGrant and Kaeden Johnson, will compete for carries behind leading rusher Darius Taylor.