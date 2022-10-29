Body blows, Gophers offensive linemen like to call them. They're the repeated physical pounding of the opponent's midsection with the running game, aimed to tenderize and demoralize the foe into submission.

Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, Minnesota's offensive line did the tenderizing and running back Mohamed Ibrahim covered the demoralizing as the Gophers ended a three-game losing streak with a 31-0 victory over Rutgers. Ibrahim rushed 36 times for 159 yards and three TDs for his 16th consecutive 100-yard game. The Gophers rolled to 375 yards of offense and held the ball for 41:02.

Also featured Saturday: the return to action of Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan, who missed the previous week's game at Penn State after suffering a concussion on Oct. 15 at Illinois. Morgan completed 14 of 21 passes for 122 yards in front of an announced crowd of 49,368.

The Gophers (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) used 99- and 76-yard touchdown drives in the first half that took a combined 17:30 for a 14-0 lead.

Minnesota's defense was key, too, posting its second shutout of the season, along with the 38-0 blanking of New Mexico State in the opener. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) gained 134 yards and went 2-for-10 on third downs.

Rutgers took the opening kickoff and reached the Gophers 36, with quarterback Gavin Wimsatt converting a pair of third-down passes to move the chains before the Scarlet Knights opted to punt. Rutgers downed Adam Korsak's kick inside the Minnesota 1-yard line.

Backed up to the shadow of their end zone, the Gophers went on a methodical, 19-play, 99-yard march capped by Ibrahim's 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead 40 seconds into the second quarter. The drive took 10:27, and Ibrahim's TD was the 44th of his career, breaking a tie with Darrell Thompson for the Gophers record.

On the drive, Ibrahim carried 12 times for 45 yards and converted three third-down situations. Morgan completed four of five passes for 32 yards and had a 15-yard scramble to the Rutgers 46 on third-and-8.

Rutgers started its second possession at its 8, and the Gophers defense forced a three-and-out. Korsak, though, flipped the field by getting off a 77-yard punt that rolled dead at Minnesota's 14.

No matter. The Gophers promptly drove 86 yards in 13 plays, with Ibrahim scoring on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal with 5:14 left in the second quarter. Key on the drive, which took 7:03, was Bryce Williams' second effort on a swing pass for an 11-yard gain on third-and-10 from the Minnesota 32. Morgan also hit Spann-Ford for a 21-yard gain to the Rutgers 25. Ibrahim carried seven times for 33 yards on the drive.

Rutgers drove to its 45 and faced third-and-1, but Wimsatt fumbled the snap, and Jah Joyner recovered for the Gophers at the Scarlet Knights 43. The Gophers couldn't cash in, though, with Morgan's third-and-6 pass to Daniel Jackson falling incomplete.

The Gophers outgained Rutgers 194-58 in the first half and held the ball for 20:16 to the Scarlet Knights' 9:44.

Minnesota had the ball to start the third quarter and drove to the Rutgers 42, but the drive stalled after a second-down holding call on guard Chuck Filiaga, and the Gophers had to punt.

Rutgers found some life on offense on its first possession of the second half, reaching its 48 before a false-start penalty and three incompletions forced a punt. The Gophers took over at their 20 and moved to the 48 before punting. Minnesota's defense then forced a three-and-out, and the offense got the ball at the Minnesota 31 with 1:33 left in the quarter. The Gophers held the ball for 11:36 in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Gophers safety Tyler Nubin intercepted a pass by Wimsatt at the Rutgers 33. Two plays later, Ibrahim cut outside to the right and ran 28 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 Gophers lead with 10:19 left.

Trey Potts broke free for a 40-yard run to the Rutgers 17. Matthew Trickett kicked a 31-yard field goal with 2:06 left to make it 24-0.

Nubin got his second interception and returned it 32 yards to the Rutgers 3 with 1:24 left. On the next play, Williams scored on a 3-yard run to make it 31-0.