For the third consecutive year, Ohio State went to overtime in the WCHA Final Faceoff championship game, and this time the Buckeyes emerged with the title.

Sophie Jaques scored 23 seconds into overtime as second-ranked Ohio State defeated the No. 1 Gophers 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Ridder Arena, finishing a comeback from a two-goal deficit after two periods to win their first WCHA tournament crown.

Jaques followed up a rebound of her own shot and beat Gophers goalie Lauren Bench for the winner. Ohio State was on the power play after Gophers defenseman Olivia Knowles was called for body checking with 8 seconds remaining in the third period.

With the victory, the Buckeyes (29-6-0) made their case to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament when the 11-team field is announced at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPNews. The Gophers (29-8-1) captured the conference regular-season crown but couldn't hold that third-period lead and saw their 10-game winning streak end.

Minnesota still is expected to be host of one of the four NCAA regionals on Thursday and Saturday, with Ohio State, Northeastern and Colgate expected to be the other hosts. Those four teams get a bye into the regional final while three regionals will feature first-round games.

The winners of the regionals advance to the Frozen Four on March 18 and 20 in State College, Pa.

Sara Saakinen and Jaques – the tournament Most Outstanding Player — scored in the third period to rally Ohio State, which had lost in OT to Wisconsin in the 2020 and 2021 title games. Goalie Amanda Thiele made 31 saves.

The Gophers got goals by Abigail Boreen and Peyton Hemp in the second period to take a 2-0 lead. Bench made 26 saves.

The Buckeyes went on a power play only 42 seconds into the game when Gophers defenseman Emily Brown was called for roughing. Buckeyes winger Jenn Gardner rang a shot off the post, but the Gophers killed the penalty as Bench made two saves.

The Gophers didn't get their first shot on goal until 8:45 had expired as Ohio State continually hemmed them in their defensive zone with a strong forecheck. At 9:27, Gophers freshman Ella Huber raced in alone, but Thiele made the save. The Gophers shifted the moment and applied heavy pressure on the Buckeyes in the OSU zone for a couple of minutes, forcing Thiele to make four saves.

Ohio State responded with a flurry in front of the Gophers net at the 12:57 mark, but Bench made a pair of saves and Minnesota blocked three shots.

At 15:05, Boreen just missed stuffing in a rebound and was knocked to the ice by Buckeyes defenseman Riley Brengman. Gophers center Taylor Heise came to the defense of Boreen during the fracas that followed and also received a roughing minor.

During the 4-on-4 stretch, Thiele made a big save on Savannah Norcross' rebound shot in tight, and shortly after, Bench denied Gardner on a breakaway.

The Buckeyes outshot the Gophers 12-9 in the first period, while Minnesota blocked 12 shots to Ohio State's five.

The Gophers came out strong to start the second period, pinning the Buckeyes in their zone for most of the first two minutes during which Thiele made a shoulder save on a shot by Heise.

Minnesota's pressure paid off at 7:22 of the second when Heise and Boreen entered the Buckeyes zone on a quick 2-on-1 rush. Heise passed to Boreen, who toe-dragged the puck to get a better angle and fired it past Thiele for a 1-0 lead.

Gophers forward Audrey Wethington and Jaques were called for coincidental minor penalties at 13:13 of the second, and Bench denied Liz Schepers on a shot from the side of the net during the 4-on-4.

The Buckeyes applied heavy pressure late in the second, but Bench stopped both Paetyn Levis and Schepers on the doorstep.

With 40 seconds left in the second, freshman Peyton Hemp extended the Gophers' lead to 2-0 by tipping in Olivia Knowles' shot from the top of the circle.

Ohio State dictated play early in the third and cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal by Saakinen at 3:14 after a flurry in front of the Gophers net. Thiele kept it 2-1 by denying Heise twice on a 2-on-1 rush at 5:47.

The Buckeyes tied it 2-2 at 10:26 of the third when Clair DeGeorge won a puck battle behind the net and fed Jaques in slot for the goal.

The Gophers got a power play with 5:37 left in the third when Gabby Rosenthal was called for body checking. Catie Skaja sent a rebound just wide of the goal. Moments later, Thiele made two saves without her stick. With 3:31 left in the third and just after the penalty expired, the Gophers tried to stuff the puck past Thiele, but a video review showed puck didn't cross the goal line.