It was the end of an emotional week.

The Gophers women's basketball team played Wisconsin at Williams Arena on Sunday, only two days after point guard Jasmine Powell decided to quit the team and enter the NCAA's transfer portal. The Gophers were looking to end a four-game losing streak, to start figuring out how to move forward.

So what if Sunday's 57-55 victory wasn't a work of art? If the Gophers needed some gritty defense, some big plays from Deja Winters and, perhaps, some luck?

That's fine.

"We talked a little before the game about seizing moments," Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. "Being present. It took to the final second to take it. But that's what it takes in the Big Ten. We know that."

The Gophers (10-12, 3-7 Big Ten) did what they had to do to get a victory that wasn't secure until Brooke Schramek's tying shot attempt from the left of the basket failed to fall as time expired.

It was the Gophers' fifth victory in a row over Wisconsin and the sixth in seven games under Whalen.

And it came despite 34.5% shooting, despite the team going without a field goal over the final 3½ minutes, despite a 1-for-7 finish to the game.

Despite the difficult news that came down Friday.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 57, Wisconsin 55

"We talked on Friday and she told me that this is what she feels like is what's best for her," Whalen said of Powell. "I thanked her for what she's done here. And I wish her well."

Gadiva Hubbard stepped into the starting lineup Sunday and scored 10 points with nine rebounds and seven assists.

"It's nothing we haven't dealt with before," said Hubbard, referring to Destiny Pitts' decision to transfer midway through the 2019-20 season. "It was about everyone stepping up and making plays. That's all it is."

There hadn't been a lot of opportunity to alter the game plan before Sunday's game. The Badgers' somewhat surprising decision to play almost exclusively zone defense was a challenge, too.

Sara Scalia, given primary ball-handling responsibilities, scored 16 points but struggled from the floor. She shot 6-for-18, including 2-for-10 on three-pointers. But the Gophers got 10 points off the bench from Laura Bagwell-Katalinich and eight from Kadi Sissoko.

And some big plays by Winters. She scored only five points, but what an impact.

Big Ten women's basketball standings

Up four entering the fourth quarter, the Gophers were up six when Sissoko hit a midrange jumper with 6:28 left. But minutes later, with the Gophers struggling to make shots, the Badgers tied the score at 54-54 when Schramek (14 points) hit two free throws with 1:14 left.

With the shot clock winding down, Winters was fouled by Julie Pospisilova (12 points) on a three-pointer with 50 seconds left. Winters hit all three free throws. At the other end, Sydney Hilliard (14 points) was fouled and made one of two free throws with 39 seconds left.

Scalia drove for a shot but missed with 12 seconds left. The Gophers appeared to get the rebound. But because the shot hadn't hit the rim, the Gophers were called for a shot clock violation, giving the Badgers the ball with 9.9 seconds left.

Hilliard drove for what looked like an easy layup, but Winters flew in and blocked the shot. After an inbounds pass, Schramek missed as the buzzer sounded.

Whatever it takes. Now the Gophers will have a day off and two practices to get ready for sixth-ranked Indiana on Thursday, the start of the stretch run.

"It's something we can't really control," Scalia said of Powell's decision. "We have to deal with what we've got. Obviously it's a little bit of adversity. But we battled back today."