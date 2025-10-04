Twin Cities Suburbs

Golden Valley police chief resigns following findings of alleged misconduct

City officials put three documents online detailing alleged misconduct that the city investigated regarding Virgil Green.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 4, 2025 at 12:53AM
Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green at his desk last April. Green resigned from his position on Friday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green resigned Friday, following a city investigation that found multiple instances of alleged misconduct.

Green, who was named chief in 2022, had been on administrative leave since May pending the review of a complaint, though city officials had never detailed what the complaint was about.

City officials recently published documents from the investigation alleging that Green violated city policy and state laws by providing KSTP TV with officers’ body-worn camera footage of an active criminal investigation without a formal data request, and without redacting parts of the footage as required.

Green told investigators he released the footage to KSTP and Robbinsdale school district officials because he wanted to be as transparent as possible to dispel rumors that police were not investigating a school fight, according to the findings.

He later acknowledged that he had made a mistake and said he would not repeat it again, the findings say.

The findings also list allegations that Green interfered with an internal investigation, “attempting to quash the investigation by intimidation, directives and side dealing that contravene city policies and state law.”

The public version of the findings redact some names and information, including the specific investigation with which Green allegedly interfered.

In a statement, Green thanked the Golden Valley community but did not address the allegations.

“The past four months have been extremely stressful, which has taken an emotional and physical toll on my mental health and wellness,” Green wrote. “After thoughtful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided that it is time for me to move forward and embark on the next chapter of my life.”

He added that, in the coming days, questions about his leave and the administrative complaint will be answered.

Green became Golden Valley’s first Black police chief in 2022. He arrived at a challenging time as the department was losing officers following an external investigation that found a culture of racism.

In his statement, Green discussed his pride about expanding the department. He said there are now 31 sworn officers, five short of being fully staffed.

“Serving as your chief in Golden Valley has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” he said.

In a statement issued Friday, City Manager Noah Schuchman said assistant chiefs Alice White and Rudy Perez will continue to share leadership of the department as the city searches for an interim chief. Schuchman said details on the search will be shared soon.

“Chief Green joined us at a critical time, and we thank him for all he did for the city of Golden Valley, its police force and the community in his time here,” Schuchman said.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

