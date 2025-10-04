Golden Valley police chief resigns following findings of alleged misconduct

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green resigned Friday, following a city investigation that found multiple instances of alleged misconduct.
Green, who was named chief in 2022, had been on administrative leave since May pending the review of a complaint, though city officials had never detailed what the complaint was about.
City officials recently published documents from the investigation alleging that Green violated city policy and state laws by providing KSTP TV with officers’ body-worn camera footage of an active criminal investigation without a formal data request, and without redacting parts of the footage as required.
Green told investigators he released the footage to KSTP and Robbinsdale school district officials because he wanted to be as transparent as possible to dispel rumors that police were not investigating a school fight, according to the findings.
He later acknowledged that he had made a mistake and said he would not repeat it again, the findings say.
The findings also list allegations that Green interfered with an internal investigation, “attempting to quash the investigation by intimidation, directives and side dealing that contravene city policies and state law.”
The public version of the findings redact some names and information, including the specific investigation with which Green allegedly interfered.
In a statement, Green thanked the Golden Valley community but did not address the allegations.