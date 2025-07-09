Golden Valley city prosecutor says the office is running out of money with half the year to go

The pot of money Golden Valley set aside for prosecuting low-level offenses is nearly empty, and now attorneys are asking the City Council to nearly double the budget or reconsider how they want to handle some cases.
Attorney Kurt Glaser told council members Tuesday that he anticipates they would need an additional $200,000 — nearly twice the current amount — to keep up with demands this year.
“It might be time to reinvent what we do from the prosecution perspective,” Glaser said, adding the bills reflect the challenges and opportunities that come with trying to rebuild a department that experienced upheaval after George Floyd’s murder, while also responding to new demands from state lawmakers.
The budget crunch adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate about changes to public safety services in Golden Valley, a suburb that is predominantly white but has been growing more diverse. The police department has been trying to rebuild its ranks after veteran officers left in droves. The police force today is younger and more diverse than it was five years ago.
It also continues to endure leadership changes. City officials announced last month that they were placing Chief Virgil Green on leave while they investigated a complaint, the details of which they haven’t disclosed. In the interim, two assistant chiefs are leading the department.
The city budgeted about $215,000 to hire the firm BBG Law, which employs Glaser, to prosecute a range of misdemeanor crimes, including traffic offenses, driving while impaired and some domestic violence reports. But the firm had already billed for about $207,000 worth of work as of June.
City spokesperson Cheryl Weiler said prosecutions are still expected to continue and “no direction has been given to stop services.”
She noted that city departments have some flexibility to shuffle money around internally or to request additional funding from the City Council.