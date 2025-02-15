Extreme Risk Protection Orders (red flag laws) in Minnesota — a year of evidence-based prevention

The effectiveness of ERPOs is evident in the range of crises they helped prevent. The overwhelming majority of respondents were male (93%) and white (83%), with an average age of 40 — older than the typical crime perpetrator. Notably, nearly a quarter (22%) had children living in their homes, highlighting the role ERPOs play in protecting vulnerable family members. Many respondents had prior involvement with the legal system or mental health crises: 58% had a history of suicidality, 41% had documented mental health issues and 40% had substance use concerns. Additionally, 15% had prior arrests, and 50% had civil court histories, often related to divorce or child support disputes.