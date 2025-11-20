Brooks: It’s Give to the Max Day in Minnesota, with kittens and causes and caring

Twin Cities

Nonprofits are relying on the most generous day of the year to close the gap.

By Jennifer Brooks

November 20, 2025
Hammer & NER, which has housed and served people with intellectual disabilities for more than a century, is counting on Give to the Max Day 2025 to help the charity through a difficult year. Here, volunteer Judy Marie Ringe serves Alan and Michelle at the annual Friendsgiving dinner for Hammer residents. (Courtesy of Hammer & NER)

An air horn blasted and cheers erupted in the GiveMN office in St. Paul as the donation counter rolled past $16 million late in the morning Thursday. Within minutes, it soared toward $17 million as Minnesotans dug deep on the most generous day of the year.

“You are such a good fundraiser,” GiveMN operations manager Manya Jacobson whispered to the striped kitten snoozing the crook of one arm while she typed with the other. “Banyan loves raising money.”

Banyan and his siblings — all named after trees — were visiting from Minnetonka animal shelter The Bond Between, one of 5,000 or so nonprofits and schools participating in Give to the Max Day 2025.

As GiveMN collected cash for kittens, the kittens raised spirits among the small staff steering millions of donations to thousands of worthy causes. Food shelves. Shelters. Schools. Community gardens. Community health centers. Environmental programs. Animal rescues. Theaters. Cultural centers. Local journalism.

Good job, Banyan. (Jennifer Brooks/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“What I love about Give to the Max Day is that every gift counts and adds up to something bigger than ourselves,” said GiveMN CEO Jenna Ray, who heads the 10-person staff. “Whether it’s $5, $10, $100, we all work together toward a goal.”

This year has put Minnesota nonprofits through the wringer. The economy is shaky. Federal funding is even shakier. Demand is rising; donations are declining. Give to the Max donations could help get them through the holidays.

Staff at GiveMN, one of the thousands of Minnesota nonprofits that participate in Give to the Max Day, keep the site running smoothly as donations roll in Thursday morning on Minnesota's most generous day of the year. Banyan the rescue kitten, front left, on loan from The Bond Between, snoozes in Manya Jacobson's arms. (Jennifer Brooks/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Even a $5 donation could make all the difference at Hammer & NER, a century-old nonprofit that provides homes and services for people with intellectual and other disabilities in the west and north metro.

Isaiah Allen, Hammer & NER’s chief development officer, is planning this year’s Thanksgiving celebration. Volunteers serve a full holiday dinner, with all the trimmings, to people who may have lived most of their lives in Hammer residences.

“We have people who entered our care 40, 50 years ago. They’ve been with us literally decades,” Allen said. “We have people who are becoming senior citizens in our residential facilities who learned to shave when they were teenagers in our school.”

Give to the Max Day donations will help with almost everything: staff salaries, outings for the residents and retrofitting homes to accommodate an aging population that now needs things like chair lifts and accessible bathrooms.

Every year, Minnesotans give what they can on Give to the Max Day. Volunteer Vikki Dodds chats with James at the annual Hammer & NER Thanksgiving dinner. The nonprofit, which serves and houses people with intellectual and other disabilities, is counting on Give to the Max 2025 to help it through a hard year. (Courtesy of Hammer & NER)

A third of American nonprofits have had their funding reduced or disrupted this year by federal budget cuts or the government shutdown, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute.

Minnesotans are paying more for groceries, health insurance, housing and a mountain of tariffed goods. It’s not fair to ask anyone to give more. But the federal government slashed funding that kept our neighbors fed, housed, educated, warm, safe and healthy. If you can give, Minnesota nonprofits would be so grateful.

“This is the season of giving thanks,” Allen said. “It’s a bit challenging in the world we live in right now to find opportunities to be grateful and we’re glad we have the opportunity to help people have those feelings.”

By noon, the air horn had sounded three more times in the GiveMN offices as the donation counter soared toward $20 million. Almost $30,000 had been donated to Hammer & NER. The kittens and The Bond Between had raised $100,000 and counting.

Give to the Max Day was only half over.

“This is a story we all get to write together,” Ray said. “What story would we like to tell this year? I would like the story to say that Minnesotans were the most generous version of ourselves ever.”

Thinking of giving? Visit givemn.org.

