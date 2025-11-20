Brooks: It’s Give to the Max Day in Minnesota, with kittens and causes and caring

An air horn blasted and cheers erupted in the GiveMN office in St. Paul as the donation counter rolled past $16 million late in the morning Thursday. Within minutes, it soared toward $17 million as Minnesotans dug deep on the most generous day of the year.
“You are such a good fundraiser,” GiveMN operations manager Manya Jacobson whispered to the striped kitten snoozing the crook of one arm while she typed with the other. “Banyan loves raising money.”
Banyan and his siblings — all named after trees — were visiting from Minnetonka animal shelter The Bond Between, one of 5,000 or so nonprofits and schools participating in Give to the Max Day 2025.
As GiveMN collected cash for kittens, the kittens raised spirits among the small staff steering millions of donations to thousands of worthy causes. Food shelves. Shelters. Schools. Community gardens. Community health centers. Environmental programs. Animal rescues. Theaters. Cultural centers. Local journalism.
“What I love about Give to the Max Day is that every gift counts and adds up to something bigger than ourselves,” said GiveMN CEO Jenna Ray, who heads the 10-person staff. “Whether it’s $5, $10, $100, we all work together toward a goal.”
This year has put Minnesota nonprofits through the wringer. The economy is shaky. Federal funding is even shakier. Demand is rising; donations are declining. Give to the Max donations could help get them through the holidays.
Even a $5 donation could make all the difference at Hammer & NER, a century-old nonprofit that provides homes and services for people with intellectual and other disabilities in the west and north metro.
Isaiah Allen, Hammer & NER’s chief development officer, is planning this year’s Thanksgiving celebration. Volunteers serve a full holiday dinner, with all the trimmings, to people who may have lived most of their lives in Hammer residences.