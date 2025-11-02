America’s vacation photos are pouring into one library in Minnesota.
Thousands upon thousands of snapshots of signs. Signs at the Grand Canyon. The Liberty Bell. Manzanar. Alcatraz. Little Bighorn. Little Rock Central High. The story of America, told through its national parks, monuments and historic sites.
It’s a digital bucket brigade — Save Our Signs — preserving a record of historic markers before they’re removed or rewritten by a government that doesn’t like the stories they tell.
President Donald Trump ordered the removal of facts and information from federal lands and national museums that portray American history in a less than flattering light.
“The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL,” Trump posted on social media in August, “everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been.”
Historians and librarians at the University of Minnesota launched Save Our Signs this summer. There is no central database of national park signs, so they asked the public to send in their own photos from the parks, historic sites, monuments, memorials, battlefields, seashores that make up the National Park Service.
“This is information that belongs to the people and they should be able to access it and learn from it,” said historian Kirsten Delegard, co-founder of the Mapping Prejudice Project. “To me, this feels like a direct attempt to take the full force of the federal government to erase all the nuance. Just completely erase it. Make it inaccessible.”
Save Our Signs now archives and shares the images of more than 11,000 park signs, at sites ranging from Hawaii to the Virgin Islands and just about every state in between.