Michael Rand is joined by Mike Dimond, longtime senior VP and general manager at Fox Sports North, to talk about the rebrand and transition to Bally Sports North coming to your TV screen on Wednesday. What will change about the viewing experience? What about games within the games — including the potential for sports wagering if it becomes legal in Minnesota?

Dimond also gives his thoughts on the ongoing carriage dispute with streaming services that has left many Minnesota fans unable to watch their favorite teams with their current providers.

Randy Johnson also joins the show to recap a big weekend of college hockey and to set you up for a Frozen Four that features three Minnesota teams.

Plus Rand gives his thoughts on the thrilling Baylor-UConn women's basketball game — and the nonsense about COVID that Baylor coach Kim Mulkey brought up afterwards.

