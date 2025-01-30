From the Editorial Board: Sorrow, unity the right response to aviation disaster

Now, the morning after — with mourning just beginning — is not the time to cast aspersions, let alone assign blame, which is an all-too-common reflex in this riven nation’s capital. Unfortunately, however, that wasn’t the instinct of President Donald Trump, who after a brief moment of silence and note of the nation’s “hour of anguish” took great pains to make unsupported assumptions and cast blame on his presidential predecessors. He also shamefully used the disaster to continue his recent full-frontal attack on diversity, equity and inclusion workplace programs, suggesting that they somehow contributed to the crash, all without evidence.