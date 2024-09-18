Minnesota State Moorhead quarterback Jack Strand led all Division II quarterbacks last season in completions and ranked in the top three for passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Four Minnesota college quarterbacks rank among the top Division II passers in the country
Minnesota State Moorhead QB Jack Strand has picked up where he left off last season, to Minnesota Duluth’s chagrin.
After two games this season, Strand, a junior from Bloomer, Wis., in his third year as the Dragons’ starting quarterback, is rolling again. He’s tied for first in DII in pass completions per game (32.5) and third in passing yards per game (359.0).
Last week, Strand completed 44 of 69 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Dragons to a 30-29 come-from-behind victory at No. 20 Minnesota Duluth. The victory was the Dragons’ first over the Bulldogs since 1999 and their first victory over a ranked team under coach Steve Laqua, who is in his 14th season.
The Dragons trailed 29-14 with six minutes remaining before Strand directed two TD drives. A nine-play, 65-yard drive — capped by Strand’s 8-yard TD pass to Brady Perryman and a two-point conversion — pulled the Dragons with 29-22 with three minutes remaining.
After the Bulldogs missed a 40-yard field goal attempt with 1:33 left, Strand led the Dragons on a 17-play, 77-yard scoring drive. Strand completed a 3-yard TD pass to Luke Imdieke as time expired. He then completed a pass to Perryman for the two-point conversion and the victory.
The Dragons (1-1) play a nonconference game at McKendree on Saturday in Lebanon, Ill.
Here are four other Minnesota college football story lines this week:
NSIC quarterbacks shine
Besides Strand, three other NSIC quarterbacks are among the DII passing leaders.
In passing yards per game, Minnesota Duluth junior Kyle Walljasper is sixth (322.5) and Winona State senior Cole Stenstrom is 15th (276.0).
Minnesota State Mankato senior Hayden Ekern is 11th in passing yards (739). Ekern, in his fourth season as a starter, has led the Mavericks, who are ranked No. 8 in the AFCA DII poll, to a 3-0 record. Both of the Mavericks’ last two victories have been in the final 25 seconds — 31-29 over Bemidji State and 35-28 over Wayne State.
Tommies hit the road
After opening the season with three consecutive home games, St. Thomas (1-2) will travel St. Charles, Mo., to face Lindenwood on Saturday.
It is the first meeting between the two programs. Like St. Thomas, Lindenwood is transitioning to Division I. Both teams will become eligible to compete in the postseason in 2026.
Last week, the Tommies defeated Black Hills State 24-14.
Lindenwood (0-3) lost at Missouri State 28-14 last week. After opening the season with a 48-3 loss at Kansas, the Lions suffered a 34-13 loss at home to Central Arkansas in Week 2.
Boss starts well
Minnesota Morris running back Izayah Boss is fifth in Division III with 326 rushing yards.
Boss, a senior from Bothell, Wash., rushed for 257 yards and two TDs (runs of 41 and 65 yards) in the Cougars’ 25-20 loss at Hamline last week.
Boss rushed for 892 yards in 10 games last season to help the Cougars earn the UMAC title.
The Cougars (1-1) travel to Northfield to take on Carleton on Saturday.
Two MIAC players honored
Bethel running back Aaron Ellingson and St. John’s linebacker Jake Schwinghammer were among the 22 student-athletes named to the 2024 American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.
Ellingson and Schwinghammer were among four DIII players named to the team, which includes players from all divisions of college football.
Ellingson, a first-team All-MIAC selection last season, is a senior from St. Louis Park. Schwinghammer, a senior from Woodbury, was the Johnnies’ fifth-leading tackler last season.
The Good Works Team was established in 1992 to recognize efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field.
