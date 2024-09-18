Iowa senior defensive lineman Yahya Black has the talent to follow recent players from his hometown into the NFL, including Trey Lance from North Dakota State and Blaise Andries from the Gophers.
Iowa Hawkeyes senior Yahya Black is the latest NFL prospect from Marshall, Minn.
Following in the footsteps of Marshall natives Trey Lance and Blaise Andries, Yahya Black is a standout defensive tackle for the Hawkeyes.
The 6-5, 315-pound Marshall, Minn., native kept his pro dreams on hold to return for a fifth year with the Hawkeyes, partly because he wanted to make sure he was ready to make an impact in the NFL.
“I believe development is a big aspect to really stepping up to the next level,” Black said Tuesday.
Staying in Iowa City also meant a chance for Black to hoist the Floyd of Rosedale pig one last time on Saturday by avenging last year’s controversial loss to the rival Gophers.
“A loss at home always stings a little bit more,” Black said. “To have the trophy back in the building would mean a lot.”
Last season, Black blossomed in his first year as a full-time starter at defensive tackle with 51 tackles and 3½ sacks, which included a five-tackle game in the 12-10 loss against the Gophers.
There’s no love lost for the home state Gophers, going back to the recruiting process when coach P.J. Fleck was hoping for a quick decision from Black, who wasn’t ready to commit before visiting Iowa.
If you had to rank Minnesota’s 2020 high school football class again, Black would probably be in the running for the top spot instead of where he actually was outside of the top five.
“I wouldn’t say I look back at my class,” Black said. “They always say the class won’t be the same when your senior year comes around. I didn’t believe it at first, but now that I’m here, I see a lot of guys aren’t up there anymore.”
Gophers starting defensive end Danny Striggow and linebacker Cody Lindenberg were also both underrated in Black’s 2020 high school class. They’re staples on a Gopher defense that posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1962.
Black helps lead a Hawkeyes run defense that ranks third in the Big Ten and sixth nationally, allowing only 56.3 yards per game. Iowa is also sixth in the conference in total defense with opponents averaging just 267.7 yards per contest.
“[The Hawkeyes] play great defense,” Fleck said. “They’re so long and big that it’s hard to even get into them on some of the blocks. They do a great job getting off blocks, and their defensive line does a really good job of making plays in the backfield [with] tackles for loss.”
Black, who has nine tackles and six solo tackles in three games this year, clearly went through a physical transformation since high school by adding 60 pounds. His vocal leadership came a long way as well.
“I’ve grown not just as an athlete but as a person,” Black said. “From just an emotional and mental standpoint, I was definitely a quiet kid when I got here. The people around me, growing close to them really helps me come out of my shell.”
Growing up in Marshall, Black remembers following the Vikings and looking up to former All-Pro defensive lineman Jared Allen. Black became a feared edge rusher himself at Marshall under coach Terry Bahlmann, who also coached Lance and Andries.
Whether he wins back the pig or not Saturday in front of friends and family at Huntington Bank Stadium, Black has already established himself as one of the best Hawkeyes to come from Minnesota in recent years.
“Going home is always really cool,” he said. “A lot of my friends and family follow the Gophers. I get to talk a little bit to them in a fun way. It means a little more.”
