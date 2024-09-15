QB Rostberg runs for 3 TDs to lead St. Thomas to 24-14 victory over D-II Black Hills State

Quarterback Michael Rostberg ran for three touchdowns to lead St. Thomas to a 24-14 victory over Division II Black Hills State on Saturday at O’Shaughnessy Stadium.
The Tommies avoided their first three-game losing streak under coach Glenn Caruso.
By The Associated Press
Rostberg scored twice from the 1 in the second quarter, sandwiched between a pair of Luke Duby touchdown passes for Black Hills State, and St. Thomas (1-2) led 17-14 at halftime. Rostberg led a 10-play, 59-yard drive that took 4½ minutes, capped by his 23-yard touchdown run, with 47 seconds left in the game.
Nick Hand’s interception with 32 seconds remaining sealed the victory as St. Thomas avoided its first three-game losing streak in Glenn Caruso’s 17 seasons as coach.
Rostberg was 7-of-22 passing for 72 yards. He finished with 15 yards on seven carries. Joseph Koch added 95 yards on 18 carries for the Tommies.
Duby completed 17 of 36 passes for 160 yards and threw two interceptions for the Yellow Jackets. TJ Chukwurah and Cameron Goods each caught a touchdown pass, with Goods’ score a 63-yarder.
The Tommies outgained the Yellow Jackets 231-229. Each team had 13 first downs.
