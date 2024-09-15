Aaron Syverson passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns to help host St. John’s, ranked No. 12 in the d3football.com poll, pull away from No. 5 Wartburg with a 35-13 victory Saturday.
Aaron Syverson’s three TD passes help St. John’s rout Wartburg
In other area college football games, Minnesota State Moorhead scored 16 points in the final three minutes to clip Minnesota Duluth.
Syverson, a senior from Minnetonka, completed 34 of 38 passes as St. John’s (2-0) outscored Wartburg 21-6 in the second half.
Dylan Wheeler caught 12 passes for 105 yards for the Johnnies.
Carter Markham completed 23 of 29 passes for 307 yards and a TD for Wartburg (1-1).
It was the first regular-season meeting between the programs since 1971.
Bethel 49, Northwestern (St. Paul) 3: Aaron Ellingson rushed for 96 yards and three TDs and Cooper Drews passed for 205 yards and two TDs as the host Royals won in the debut for coach Mike McElroy.
Hamline 25, Minnesota Morris 20: The host Pipers scored twice in the final five minutes to rally from a 20-12 deficit. Dawson Schaffer caught a 4-yard TD pass with 25 seconds remaining.
St. Olaf 53, Luther 7: Theo Doran passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a touchdown to lead the Oles past the Norse in Northfield. The Oles, who led 29-0 at halftime, outgained Luther 422-155 and had a 21-9 advantage in first downs.
Rockford 31, St. Scholastica 24 (OT): After the Saints scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game, Jack Carey scored on a 1-yard run in the OT to lift the Regents to the victory in Duluth.
Division II
Minnesota State Moorhead 30, Minnesota Duluth 29: The visiting Dragons scored 16 points in the final three minutes to rally over the No. 20 Bulldogs.
Trailing 29-14, the Dragons scored with three minutes remaining to pull with 29-22.
On the ensuing possession, Minnesota Duluth had a touchdown negated by a penalty and then missed a field goal with 1:33 remaining.
Jack Strand completed a 3-yard TD pass to Luke Imdieke on the final play as time expired to pull the Dragons within 29-28. Strand then completed a pass to Brady Perryman for the two-point conversion.
Strand completed 44 of 71 pass for 418 yards and four TDs. Perryman had three TD receptions.
Kyle Walljasper passed for 333 yards and three TDs for UMD.
Winona State 34, Concordia (St. Paul) 14: Cair’ron Hendred and Ty Gavin each rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Warriors over the host Golden Bears. Hendred scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter and a 32-yard run in the fourth as the Warriors pulled away from a 17-14 halftime lead. Jaylin Richardson rushed for 131 yards for Concordia.
Bemidji State 33, Southwest Minnesota State 0: The host Beavers, ranked No. 23 in D-II, forced three turnovers and outgained the Mustangs 451-137. Sam McGath passed for 271 yards and two TDs for Bemidji State.
Concordia (Moorhead) 31, Pacific Lutheran 3: Cooper Mattern threw for 217 yards and four TD passes to lead the Cobbers over the Lutes in Tacoma, Wash. Concordia (1-1) intercepted three passes and limited the Lutes to nine first downs and 154 yards in offense.
Sioux Falls 35, Mary 33: Camden Dean passed for 297 yards and four touchdowns, and Matt Goehring’s interception with 40 seconds remaining clinched the host Cougars’ victory over the Marauders. Sioux Falls led 35-20 with seven minutes left before Mary scored twice in less than two minutes to pull within two points.
The Tommies avoided their first three-game losing streak under coach Glenn Caruso.