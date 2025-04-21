Former state Sen. Justin Eichorn pleads not guilty to federal solicitation of minor charge

Former state Sen. Justin Eichorn pleaded not guilty Monday to a federal charge of attempted enticement of a minor following his arrest in an underage prostitution sting set up by Bloomington police last month.
“Not guilty, your honor,” Eichorn told U.S. Magistrate Judge Shannon Elkins during an arraignment hearing that lasted less than five minutes.
Eichorn, of Grand Rapids, Minn., made the plea in person, traveling from a halfway house in Duluth where he’s staying as he awaits trial. His next court appearance has not been scheduled, as Eichorn’s lawyer, Charles Hawkins, asked the court for more time to sort through evidence.
If convicted on the federal count, Eichorn faces a mandatory 10-year prison sentence. He was the first arrestee swept up in the undercover operation to be brought to federal court immediately following the sting. Last week, federal prosecutors announced charges against a second man, 31-year-old Marwan Taweeleh, who also arrested in the case.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of sexual predators — particularly the prosecution of repeat sex offenders like Taweeleh,” acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said in a statement at the time.
The operation that led to the arrests of both men was part of a sting by a human trafficking task force, whose officers placed ads on websites frequented for sex trafficking and worked as “chatters” to communicate with people who responded to the advertisements.
Eichorn is alleged to have first made contact with an undercover officer posing as an 18-year-old girl and asked, “What’s a guy gotta do to get with the hottest girl online tonight?” The next day, Eichorn followed up and asked to meet for “Qv or hhr,” meaning a quick visit or a half-hour of sex. The undercover officer replied with rates between $80 and $120.
When the undercover officer told Eichorn “im 17 sry don’t want u 2 b mad,” prosecutors said Eichorn replied that he believed the age of consent in Minnesota was 16 so he wasn’t worried.