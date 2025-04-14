Twin Cities Suburbs

Federal charges for 2nd man caught up in sting that netted former Sen. Justin Eichorn

Eichorn, a Grand Rapids Republican, resigned his state Senate seat last month. Most of the men arrested in the underage solicitation sting are facing state charges.

By Paul Walsh

April 14, 2025 at 6:51PM
Federal prosecutors on Monday announced they are charging a 31-year-old man with soliciting prostitution from a Bloomington police detective posing as a 17-year-old girl, as part of the same sting that nabbed former state Sen. Justin Eichhorn.

Marwan Taweeleh, of Shakopee, was charged last week in U.S. District Court with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor as a registered sex offender.

Last month, Eichorn had his charge for soliciting a minor for sex moved from state to federal court. Eichorn, 40, who swiftly resigned from the Senate, remains free on bond while assigned to a halfway house in Duluth.

Taweeleh was previously convicted of solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct and is required by law to register as a sex offender.

Taweeleh made his initial appearance in federal court and remains in custody pending a May 23 hearing in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Seven others caught in the sting remain charged in Hennepin County District Court.

A conviction for either Eichorn or Taweeleh on the federal count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor would bring a mandatory 10-year prison sentence. In state court, according to several defense attorneys, such a conviction would likely result in probation.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of sexual predators—particularly the prosecution of repeat sex offenders like Taweeleh,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

