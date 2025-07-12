Former staff allege addiction treatment provider Care Crossings is breaking law, putting clients at risk

Former employees and clients of addiction treatment provider Care Crossings allege the business is breaking state law and committing ethical violations that put vulnerable Minnesotans in danger.
The accusations by former clinical and administrative staff include claims that the Oak Park Heights-based business admits as many people as possible without properly assessing their needs, has too few staff to provide adequate care, and doesn’t follow rules to help people safely move on from treatment.
“There needs to be some accountability in this field because there is so much going on. These bad actors need to be exposed,” said Jennifer Scouton, a former supervisor at Care Crossings. “These practices are so unethical, they are dishonest, they are so fraudulent, and they are bad for our clients.”
Officials at the Minnesota Department of Human Services said they have received complaints about Care Crossings and have launched an investigation into the program, but would not reveal additional details.
Former employees told the Minnesota Star Tribune that they asked state authorities to investigate Care Crossings, and said the vast majority of its clients’ treatment is paid for by the state-run Medicaid program. DHS data shows Care Crossings received more than $1.2 million in Medicaid reimbursements last year and more than $740,000 so far this year.
Allegations against Care Crossings come as Minnesota officials are bolstering regulatory measures for some substance use disorder treatment providers, and after investigators cracked down on other providers over billing and kickback concerns.
Care Crossings owner Cathy Harvieux said she is not committing fraud and the state is welcome to investigate. While she does things “out of the box,” she said her decades of experience have shaped a program that benefits the roughly 100 clients served.
However, former client Richard Bate said he and others felt the program’s operations were “all about the money.”