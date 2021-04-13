Former Edina basketball standout Bailey Helgren announced that she is transferring from Kansas to Minnesota, giving the Gophers another option at center for next season.

The 6-5 Helgren has one year of eligibility remaining and is coming to Lindsay Whalen's Gophers as a graduate transfer.

Helgren started 19, 29 and 24 games her first three seasons at Kansas and averaged 3.9 points and 5.3 rebounds as a junior in 2019-20. A multiple time Academic All-Big 12 selection, she played in just seven games this past season as a senior. She is taking advantage of the NCAA rule, granting all athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

She announced her decision on Twitter, writing, "So excited to be COMING HOME."