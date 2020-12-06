Q: My iPad’s location software says I’m in Springfield, Ill., instead of Minnesota (a 400-mile mistake.) I’ve altered privacy and app settings, but nothing works. In case I’ve been hacked, I’ve removed the iPad’s banking and financial apps and changed my passwords. What should I do?

Terrance Russell, Lilydale, Minn.

A: I suspect it’s a technical glitch rather than a hacking incident. Apple’s location methods are complex. If an iPad has GPS, Wi-Fi and a cellular connection, it determines its location by using a combination of GPS satellite signals, nearby Wi-Fi networks and cellular tower connections. If it has Wi-Fi only, its location is found via maps of Wi-Fi hot spots. Try these adjustments:

• Turn on some extra features. First go to Settings, then Privacy then Location Services. Click Location Services and turn it on, then scroll to the bottom of the same menu and click System Services. On that menu, turn on Location-Based Alerts and Location-Based Suggestions.

• Reset some features. Go to Settings, then General, then Reset. In the resulting list, choose only “Reset Network Settings.” Then turn off the iPad and turn it back on.

• Switch some settings on and off. For example, turn off Location Services, wait 30 seconds, then turn it on again. You can do the same thing with apps. Go to Settings, then General, then scroll down to Reset. Click Reset and choose only Reset Location & Privacy. That will cause your apps to stop using Location Services until you give them permission again.

• Give the iPad a clear view of the sky so it can receive GPS satellite signals. Those signals may be blocked when you are inside a building or a car, so move closer to a window or stand outside. Remember that nearby tall buildings or other obstructions can also block a satellite signal.

• Improve GPS accuracy by correctly setting the iPad’s time, date and time zone. Go to Settings, then General, then Date & Time. Turn on “set automatically.”

• For reasons that aren’t clear, allowing apps to update themselves continuously may help locate the iPad. Go to Settings, then General, then “Background App Refresh.” Click Background App Refresh again to turn it on, and in the same menu also click “Wi-Fi & Cellular Data.”

Q: I’m having a problem forwarding Yahoo e-mails that contain images in the body of the text. As soon as I hit the forward button, the images disappear and only the text remains. This problem only happens on my computer; Yahoo Mail works fine on my Android phone.

Linus Meyer, Melrose, Minn.

A: Because this problem occurs on your computer but not on your phone, it’s probably caused by a computer software issue.

Try deleting any extra programs that you have added to your computer’s web browser. These programs may be called “add-ons,” “plug-ins” or “extensions,” and they typically add desirable features such as website security monitoring, language translation, price-comparison shopping or password management.

Unfortunately, they may also interfere with forwarding a Yahoo e-mail that contains “inline images” (images that are contained in the body of the e-mail rather than being attachments.) For example, a browser add-on program might interfere with the way inline images are formatted.

If getting rid of extra browser programs doesn’t help, try using a different browser to access Yahoo Mail on your computer.

E-mail tech questions to steve.j.alexander@gmail.com or write to Tech Q&A, 650 3rd Av. S., Suite 1300, ­Minneapolis, MN 55488. Include name, city and telephone number.