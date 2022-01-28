With Napheesa Collier expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2022 season, the Lynx have gone a long ways towards filling that hole in their lineup.

Angel McCoughtry, a five-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has agreed to terms to join the Lynx next week when WNBA free agency begins, a league source confirmed.

Teams are not allowed to announce any deals until Feb. 1.

McCoughtry, a 35-year-old former first-round draft pick in the WNBA draft, led the league in scoring twice, in 2012 and 2013, during a 12-year career with Atlanta and Las Vegas that began in 2009.

The 6-1 guard/forward is also coming off right ACL and meniscus tears sustained during the preseason last year that forced her to miss the 2021 season. It her her second return from a serious knee injury. She injured her left knee late in the 2018 season and missed the 2019 campaign before leaving Atlanta for Las Vegas.

McCoughtry has averaged 18.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in her career. In 2020, with the Aces, she played and started in 22 games, averaging 14.4 points and shooting 51.8 percent for a team that reached the league finals.

It was her fourth appearance in the WNBA Finals, although she lost all four. She led Atlanta to three appearances, in 2010, 2011 and 2013, and the Dream was beaten in the final two by the Lynx.

McCoughtry is eighth among active players in field goals made (2,015) and points (5,785) and second in free throws attempted (1,879).

If back all the way from knee surgery, she would be a big addition to a team that will be without Collier, who is pregnant. A decent rebounder at the small forward position, McCoughtry is a good on-ball defender and can score at multiple levels.

The Lynx also are expected to re-sign veteran center Sylvia Fowles in free agency.