Federal agencies offer no answers in St. Paul paper company raid, detainments

The rationale behind a federal operation this week that sparked a clash between law enforcement and protesters remained unclear as federal agencies are not saying why they detained workers at a St. Paul paper distributor.
On Wednesday morning, St. Paul Mayor-elect Kaohly Her joined a crowd of close to 200 community members and advocates at a vigil outside of the Bro-Tex Inc. warehouse, where federal agents arrested an unspecified number of workers Tuesday morning. The crowd on Wednesday held signs that read “Families belong together” and “ICE sees color, not the constitution.”
In an interview, Her described the clash between the protesters and agents who swarmed the warehouse as both “chaotic” and “heartbreaking.”
The agents involved in the raid included members of the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It did not include St. Paul police or the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is no longer about security to our country or national security threats — this is now about targeting communities just by the way that they look, and that is a danger to all of us,” Her said.
Bro-Tex Inc. workers walking in and out of the building on Wednesday declined to comment on what happened.
Erik Godinez Alarcon, whose uncle and cousin were arrested in the raid, said Wednesday he hadn’t received updates as to where his relatives were held or why they were taken. Neither appear to have a Minnesota criminal record and Alarcon said both were undocumented but in the process of obtaining citizenship.
A second uncle of Alarcon’s, who was also detained but released the same day, told his nephew there were 14 people arrested at the raid. Her said she briefly spoke with the Bro-Tex owner on Wednesday who told her federal agents separated everyone inside the building, making it difficult to know how many employees were taken. The company has declined to comment to the Minnesota Star Tribune.