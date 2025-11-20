News & Politics

Federal agencies offer no answers in St. Paul paper company raid, detainments

Some witnesses say their family members were taken, but little more than vague explanations were offered.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2025 at 12:25AM
An agent wearing a Homeland Security jacket (gray baseball cap) pulls a protester away from an unmarked federal law enforcement vehicle on Tuesday at a raid at the Bro-Tex Inc. building in St. Paul. (Louis Krauss/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The rationale behind a federal operation this week that sparked a clash between law enforcement and protesters remained unclear as federal agencies are not saying why they detained workers at a St. Paul paper distributor.

On Wednesday morning, St. Paul Mayor-elect Kaohly Her joined a crowd of close to 200 community members and advocates at a vigil outside of the Bro-Tex Inc. warehouse, where federal agents arrested an unspecified number of workers Tuesday morning. The crowd on Wednesday held signs that read “Families belong together” and “ICE sees color, not the constitution.”

In an interview, Her described the clash between the protesters and agents who swarmed the warehouse as both “chaotic” and “heartbreaking.”

The agents involved in the raid included members of the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It did not include St. Paul police or the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is no longer about security to our country or national security threats — this is now about targeting communities just by the way that they look, and that is a danger to all of us,” Her said.

Bro-Tex Inc. workers walking in and out of the building on Wednesday declined to comment on what happened.

Erik Godinez Alarcon, whose uncle and cousin were arrested in the raid, said Wednesday he hadn’t received updates as to where his relatives were held or why they were taken. Neither appear to have a Minnesota criminal record and Alarcon said both were undocumented but in the process of obtaining citizenship.

A second uncle of Alarcon’s, who was also detained but released the same day, told his nephew there were 14 people arrested at the raid. Her said she briefly spoke with the Bro-Tex owner on Wednesday who told her federal agents separated everyone inside the building, making it difficult to know how many employees were taken. The company has declined to comment to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

ICE representatives in the Twin Cities did not respond to requests for more details about who was detained during Tuesday’s raid or the nature of the federal investigation. In a previous statement, ICE said the agencies “conducted court authorized law enforcement activity and served a search warrant in furtherance of a federal criminal investigation.”

Ana Pottratz Acosta, a visiting professor with the University of Minnesota Law School, said she isn’t sure if information will be released to the public about the specifics of the operation in St. Paul as the Trump administration has not been forthcoming with details of Homeland Security operations.

Aside from the confusion in the aftermath of the raid, Her bemoaned steps taken by federal agents to reduce transparency, which included wearing nondescript uniforms with “police” wording that makes it difficult to tell if they’re federal agents or local police.

“When people are not transparent about who they are with, it creates fear and confusion, and that does not help our community at all,” Her said.

Similar circumstances

The confusion echoes that of five months ago during a June 3 raid of a Lake Street Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis, which also sparked widespread protest over speculation that an immigration raid was underway.

Federal prosecutors stated that the operation, which included searches at seven other locations, was a probe into a suspected criminal conspiracy tied to over 900 pounds of meth found in a Burnsville storage unit.

Five months later, no other information has been released, nor have charges been announced in connection to the alleged drug trafficking. The details of the investigation were not laid out in any court filing directly related to that case. Instead, they were included in the criminal complaint for obstruction and assault charges against Minneapolis protester Isabel Lopez, who had no connection to the federal investigation into drug trafficking.

Francisco Estrada-Deltaro, the primary owner of the Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant on Lake Street that was one of the subjects of the raid, was arrested at his home outside of the city and later sentenced to 8 months in prison for illegally re-entering the country three times.

But he was never indicted in the “suspected criminal conspiracy” and it remains unclear if he ever will be. Estrada-Deltaro is slated to be deported after he completes his prison sentence.

Federal and local officials have denied that the June 3 raids were immigration enforcement, but Estrada-Deltaro spent weeks in ICE custody before he was indicted for the criminal re-entry charge.

Acosta said she expects what happened Tuesday to bear similarities to the June raid, where most of the information shared to the public online came from witnesses and city of Minneapolis officials, not the Department of Homeland Security.

“If there’s going to be an avenue for transparency, it’s going to have to be an indirect one,” Acosta said.

Sarah Nelson, Paul Walsh, Chris Magan and Josie Albertson-Grove of The Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

