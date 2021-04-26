Farmington’s Zach Dohrmann recently just missed a perfect game, but got his first hole-in-one later that same day.

ZACH DOHRMANN

Farmington • baseball

As single days go, Saturday would be hard to top for the 6-3 junior righthander.

Taking the mound for his second start of the season, Dohrmann cruised through the Lakeville North lineup, striking out the first nine batters he faced and 11 of the first 12.

He had a perfect game going until the seventh inning, when he allowed a leadoff triple, followed two batters later by a sacrifice fly. He recovered quickly and finished with a 14-strikeout one-hitter in a 5-1 victory.

"I was getting ahead early in the count, then working my offspeed stuff," said Dorhmann, whose fastball registers in the upper-80-mph range. "In the latter part of their roster, I was just blowing fastballs by them."

Dohrmann said his Tigers teammates didn't talk much about the perfect game and seemed more interested in the strikeout total. When he gave up the triple in the seventh, he admitted to a brief bout of disappointment on losing the perfect game.

"I was like 'Dang, I didn't get it,' " he said. "But I'm proud of myself. I struck out my second-most batters ever and I had a complete game with only 88 pitches. It was pretty efficient."

He celebrated after the game with a round of golf at the Summit in Cannon Falls, where he recorded a hole-in-one on No. 8, a 145-yard par 3.

"I hit a pitching wedge downwind and it just rolled in," he said of his ace. "That was my first."

NICK ARGENTO

Wayzata • baseball

A big week by the senior pitcher/first baseman helped the Trojans to three victories. The North Carolina recruit threw six three-hit innings and struck out nine in a 4-1 victory over Minnetonka. At the plate, he went 4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

MORGAN JONES

St. Paul Highland Park • track and field

The senior was 4-for-4 in her team's dual-meet victory over St. Paul Central last week. Jones won the 100 meter dash (13.44) and the discus (75-7). She won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet and anchored the winning 4x100 relay team.

MIRANDA LITZAU

Glencoe-Silver Lake • softball

The junior catcher was the Panthers' sparkplug on offense last week as they won two of three games. She hit .750 (9-for-12) with three home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI and three stolen bases. She had a .786 on-base percentage and a 1.667 slugging percentage.

ELLIE PETERSON

St. Anthony • softball

The junior pitcher went 3-0 last week, allowing only one run to go with 36 strikeouts and two walks. At the plate, she hit .353 with nine RBI, highlighted by a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Richfield 1-0.

LOUISA STOWMAN

Delano • softball

The slugging Tigers are averaging nearly 17 runs per game with the junior center fielder in the forefront. She hit two home runs, including a grand slam, in a victory over New Prague. Stowman hit .416 last week with 12 RBI and nine runs scored.

ANNIE VOLKERS

Elk River • softball

The senior pitcher won twice, striking out 33 batters in 15 innings while giving up only three base hits in victories over Andover and Blaine. Volkers was just as good at the plate, going 5-for-7 and driving in three runs.

JIM PAULSEN

