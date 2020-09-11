Tracking color: The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources tracks fall color at dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors; the site is updated weekly on Thursdays.

More routes: Find more ideas for fall drives at Explore Minnesota's website (exploreminnesota.com), where the top story at the moment looks at road trips for fall.

Sign up: Explore Minnesota and Minnesota DNR will co-launch a weekly fall color report beginning Sept. 17 that will appear on the DNR fall color website (above) and at exploreminnesota.com/fallcolor, where you can also sign up for texts or e-mail updates.

Heading east? Get information on Wisconsin at travelwisconsin.com/fall-color-report.

Kerri Westenberg