Olympics
Here are Minnesota's medal winners for Team USA at the Paralympics
Of the 15 athletes with Minnesota ties competed for the U.S. in Tokyo, 11 earned medals, including five golds.
Twins
Twins avoid sweep with 6-5 comeback win over Tampa Bay Rays
Minnesota ended a four-game losing streak.
Twins
Saints bounce back from walkoff loss for doubleheader split with Columbus
Charlie Barnes pitched five shutout innings in Game 2 after the Saints gave up a three-run homer to lose Game 1.
Vikings
'Meaty boys' in the middle seek to transform Vikings' defensive line
The Vikings have long made defensive tackles a priority in free agency, and Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson are being counted on to fortify a defense that lost its way.
Fauci says COVID boosters likely to start with Pfizer shot only
Anthony Fauci's comments may lead to more clarity on the administration's stance.