Curious Minnesota
How did Dinkytown in Minneapolis get its name?
The unusual moniker for the commercial district near the University of Minnesota dates back to the 1940s.
Sports
Podcast: Taking apart the free-falling Twins and a Wild playoff preview
The Twins have tumbled to the worst record in baseball. How long can they wait and stick to their hope of improving from within? Baseball writer Megan Ryan joins the Daily Delivery to break down the breakdown.
Loons
Loons' Abila pays goal-celebration tribute to brother who battled depression
Ramon Abila's T-shirt celebration after scoring during Wednesday's Minnesota United victory was a tribute to his brother Gaston, who died by suicide a year ago this week.
Wolves
A-Rod, Taylor reach agreement, sale of Wolves and Lynx nears finish line
Glen Taylor has an agreement for the $1.5 billion sale of the teams to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore, a source confirmed.
Lynx
Goals for Lynx are reloading quickly, contending for WNBA title
A year after advancing to the semifinals, coach Cheryl Reeve is more optimistic about this year's team that she's been in a few years. The opener is tonight.