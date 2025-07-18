Essentia, striking clinicians stuck in limbo awaiting federal labor ruling

Essentia Health and the hundreds of striking nurse practitioners and physician assistants in northern Minnesota are stuck in a stalemate: They don’t agree whether they should even be negotiating, much less compromising on a contract that would bring the clinicians back to work.
The clinicians went on strike last week after voting in 2024 to join the Minnesota Nurses Association and later growing frustrated over Essentia’s refusal to negotiate.
Essentia is waiting until a challenge to the union’s legitimacy is resolved by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which is on hiatus because President Donald Trump dismissed one member and left it unable to vote.
The central legal question is whether Essentia’s 400 advanced-practice practitioners can negotiate as a single bargaining group, even though they are spread across northeastern Minnesota hospitals and clinics.
Union leaders say the health system is mostly seizing on the federal inertia to wait out the strike by newly unionized clinicians seeking their first contract.
“It’s really just a convenient excuse for delaying and interfering with our union,” said Kelly Higgins, a striking physician assistant who provides inpatient care at Essentia hospitals across northeastern Minnesota.
A regional NLRB director already ruled that the clinicians could be represented as one bargaining group, clearing the way for last year’s vote. Essentia challenged the ruling to the national board.
Decisions from that five-member board can take months or years, even when functioning, but it only has two members and can’t rule on any cases.