Dine like Prince at these 3 Twin Cities area eateries

The Seward neighborhood spot is run by Prince’s former personal chefs, Juell and Ray Roberts. And while they make no claim dishes here are ones that were on regular rotation for the Purple One, surely the restaurant carries menu items that would be their former boss’ jam. Prince, who was mostly vegan, likely would have approved of the Tofu Scramble with warming spices, fresh-as-can-be seasonal veggies and perfectly crisp potatoes. After all, he reportedly loved breakfast as much as he loved dessert.