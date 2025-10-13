Order Up

Dine like Prince at these 3 Twin Cities area eateries

As the pre-Broadway world premiere of “Purple Rain” gets underway, here are three delicious ways to get into the spirit.

By Nancy Ngo and

Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2025 at 11:00AM
A plate of brown butter, white chocolate and macadamia cookies.
Whenever Prince was in the audience at the Dakota, staff would bring the brown butter, white chocolate and macadamia cookies he was a fan of to his table. The cookies are available throughout the 2025 season as part of the Dakota's 40th anniversary celebration. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Loyal to the Twin Cities until the very end, Prince built a list of go-to dishes and chefs over time. As the Broadway version of his groundbreaking “Purple Rain” premieres in the Twin Cities for a Oct. 16-Nov. 23 run at the State Theatre, there’s no better time to walk a mile in his well-heeled shoes. Foodwise, here are three ideas for where to get a taste of dishes Prince was reported to have eaten on the regular.

Cookies at the Dakota

It’s widely known that Prince had a sweet tooth. Whenever the regular caught a show at the Dakota, staff would make these off-the-menu brown butter, white chocolate and macadamia nut cookies for the music legend. As the downtown Minneapolis music club rings in its 40th anniversary, they’re offering a special menu throughout the year that includes the cookies. Typically the Dakota menu is only available during shows, but as part of their celebration the cookies are also stocked daily at the box office for takeout while supplies last.

$16 for eight; 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., dakotacooks.com

The Tofu Scramble at Darling restaurant in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Darling

The Seward neighborhood spot is run by Prince’s former personal chefs, Juell and Ray Roberts. And while they make no claim dishes here are ones that were on regular rotation for the Purple One, surely the restaurant carries menu items that would be their former boss’ jam. Prince, who was mostly vegan, likely would have approved of the Tofu Scramble with warming spices, fresh-as-can-be seasonal veggies and perfectly crisp potatoes. After all, he reportedly loved breakfast as much as he loved dessert.

$15; 3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., darlingmpls.com

Turtle Cheesecake from Cheesecake Funk (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cheesecake Funk

Former Paisley Park merch staffer Vanessa Drews once started a side business making cheesecakes, and her boss — Prince, of course — was known to sneak a bite or two. She has the receipts in the form of Prince’s tweets and messages lauding her cakes, which are on the walls of her newly opened storefront. Drews’ cheesecakes are on restaurant menus across the Twin Cities, but now you can stop in to pick up mini or full-size versions in a variety of flavors, including Prince’s favorite combo, turtle (caramel, chocolate and crushed pecans).

Prices from $46; 2419 Hwy. 7, cheesecakefunk.com

Order Up

