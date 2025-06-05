Recipes

Bake like it’s 1999 with this recipe for Prince’s Favorite Cookies

Prince was a regular at the Dakota, where these brown butter, white chocolate and macadamia nut cookies were kept on hand just in case he craved something sweet.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 2:00PM
Prince performed at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May 2013. (Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press)

What’s a celebration without something sweet?

As Prince fans mark the late singer’s June 7 birthday with a weekend of events, concerts and parties, we’ll be in the kitchen making one of his favorite cookies.

The recipe comes courtesy of the Dakota, the downtown Minneapolis music club that Prince frequented. Former pastry chef Katie Elsing developed the recipe, which was dubbed PFC, or Prince’s Favorite Cookie. Anytime the singer was rumored to be in the house, she’d make them.

“Prince was always coming in with his entourage,” Elsing said. “As soon as word came down he was expected, I knew to have a batch of these cookies ready for him and his guests just in case he had a craving for something sweet.”

The petite cookies are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside with white chocolate, macadamia nuts and a hint of lime finished with a sprinkle of sea salt. Bold and complex, just like the singer they’re named after.

If you’re more into music than baking, Dakota chef Asher Zulkosky will bake up a limited supply through June 8. They might not be listed on the menu, but those in the know (that’s you) can request them.

Outside the venue (1010 Nicollet Mall), be sure to take note of the Purple Path sidewalk clings that trace the rock icon’s steps throughout the city. Prince played a six-show run there in 2013 — perhaps fueled by these cookies.

The Dakota had these cookies on hand if Prince and his entourage were rumored to be coming to the music venue. (Provided by the Dakota)

Prince’s Favorite Cookie

Makes about 50 small cookies.

The real name of these is Brown Butter, White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut Cookies, but it’s much more fun to introduce them as the singer’s guilty pleasure. From Katie Elsing, who was the Dakota’s pastry chef from 2012 to 2015.

  • 1 ½ c. (340 g) unsalted butter
    • 1 ¼ c. (240 g) granulated sugar
      • 1 c. plus 1 tbsp. (230 g) light brown sugar
        • 4 large eggs
          • Zest of 2 limes
            • 2 tsp. vanilla extract or paste
              • 3 ¾ (450 g) all-purpose flour
                • 2 tsp. kosher salt, such as Diamond Crystal
                  • 1 ½ tsp. baking soda
                    • 2 ½ c. (418 g) white chocolate chips
                      • 1 ½ c. (206 g) chopped macadamia nuts
                        • Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon

                          Directions

                          Heat butter in a pan over medium heat until it comes to a boil. Whisk until the milk solids have fallen to the bottom of the pan and turned light golden brown. Remove from heat before it turns golden brown; it will continue cooking off heat. Set aside to cool until close to room temperature but still liquid.

                          Transfer butter to a large bowl. Add sugar and brown sugar and mix until combined. Add eggs, lime zest and vanilla and mix to combine.

                          In a small bowl, sift together flour, kosher salt and baking soda. Add to dough and mix until just combined. Stir in white chocolate chips and chopped macadamia nuts and mix until just combined.

                          Scoop cookie dough with a medium (#40) cookie scoop and place on baking sheets. Let chill in the refrigerator at least 4 hours or overnight.

                          When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange 12 cookies per tray. Top each cookie with a little sprinkle of sea salt.

                          Bake cookies for 13 to 15 minutes, until edges are just set and golden brown. Remove pan from oven and allow cookies to cool for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

                          about the writer

                          Nicole Hvidsten

                          Taste Editor

                          Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

