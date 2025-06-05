Bake like it’s 1999 with this recipe for Prince’s Favorite Cookies

What’s a celebration without something sweet?
As Prince fans mark the late singer’s June 7 birthday with a weekend of events, concerts and parties, we’ll be in the kitchen making one of his favorite cookies.
The recipe comes courtesy of the Dakota, the downtown Minneapolis music club that Prince frequented. Former pastry chef Katie Elsing developed the recipe, which was dubbed PFC, or Prince’s Favorite Cookie. Anytime the singer was rumored to be in the house, she’d make them.
“Prince was always coming in with his entourage,” Elsing said. “As soon as word came down he was expected, I knew to have a batch of these cookies ready for him and his guests just in case he had a craving for something sweet.”
The petite cookies are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside with white chocolate, macadamia nuts and a hint of lime finished with a sprinkle of sea salt. Bold and complex, just like the singer they’re named after.
If you’re more into music than baking, Dakota chef Asher Zulkosky will bake up a limited supply through June 8. They might not be listed on the menu, but those in the know (that’s you) can request them.
Outside the venue (1010 Nicollet Mall), be sure to take note of the Purple Path sidewalk clings that trace the rock icon’s steps throughout the city. Prince played a six-show run there in 2013 — perhaps fueled by these cookies.
Prince’s Favorite Cookie
Makes about 50 small cookies.