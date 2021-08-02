Minnesota on Monday made the switch from MnPass to E-ZPass, allowing motorists to use a single device to pay highway tolls here and in 18 other states.

Other than signs announcing the change, most drivers using the metro area's high occupancy toll lanes won't notice a difference. But naturally, big changes bring questions, and the Star Tribune posed a few to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Q: How do I get an E-ZPass transponder?

A: Motorists who don't have a MnPass tag can set up an account and order an E-ZPass tag online, by phone at 1-866-397-4334 or in person at customer service centers in Golden Valley or Roseville. Business was brisk on Monday. As of noon, the Golden Valley office at 2055 N. Lilac Drive had issued 35 new transponders and answered 140 calls and e-mail chats, and had 155 people in queue. "We have not been this busy since the lanes on I-35E opened [in 2015]," said Katie Harrison, E-ZPass project manager. Monday's sales pushed E-ZPass to more than 50,000 accounts.

Q: I have a MnPass transponder. Do I need to trade it in for an E-ZPass one?

Drivers with a MnPass tag can continue to use it locally and "do not need to do a thing," said spokeswoman Sue Gergen. Motorists who want to use their MnPass devices in another state will need to swap their tag for a new one that will work in other states. There is no charge and that can by done by mail or in person.

Q: I have an I-Pass from Illinois. Can I use that in Minnesota?

A: Yes, but since it does not have a switch, you will be charged anytime you drive in the high occupancy toll lane, even if you qualify as a carpool. Drivers with devices from other states must remove their tag from the vehicle or register for a Minnesota E-ZPass tag which offers the ability to switch between high-occupancy and single vehicle status. When set in high-occupancy mode, readers do not deduct tolls.

Q: Will my Minnesota E-ZPass transponder be compatible in other states?

A: Yes.

Q: How long will it take for me to get a new E-ZPass?

A: Right now, transponders will arrive in two to five business days, Harrison said. While some states are experiencing a shortage, Minnesota began stockpiling tags in March in anticipation of the switch to E-ZPass. Another shipment of a few thousand is due next week, Gergen said. If MnDOT begins running low, the plan is to issue tags to new customers and ask those swapping out to wait if they can, she said.

Q: What hours are E-ZPass lanes in effect and how much do they cost?

A: The lanes on I-394, I-35W and I-35E will continue to be free for motorcycles, buses and carpools carrying two or more people during peak periods, which run from 6 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays. Solo motorists with transponders can use the lanes for a fee that ranges between 25 cents and $8, depending on the number of vehicles and speeds in the lane. Take note, bypass ramps and lanes are restricted to carpools, buses and motorcycles. Solo motorists with or without an E-ZPass tag are not allowed to use the ramps or lanes and are subject to a citation if caught using them.

Q: Why do we need transponders? Can't cameras just record those who use the lanes?

A: Many other electronic toll systems, such as those in Illinois, use both transponders and license plate video readers for vehicles that do not have transponders. Minnesota does not, but "we will likely add license plate video tolling at some point in the future," Gergen said. That technology is expensive and "there will need to be a strong business case for cost-effective implementation," she said.

Adding cameras also likely will require legislative approval, Gergen said.

In the meantime, MnDOT is discussing conducting a study to evaluate the latest technologies for license plate video tolling and automated occupancy verification, she added.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768