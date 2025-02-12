Don’t let noise from D.C. interrupt class in Minnesota

So what exactly does the U.S. Department of Education do? If you’re a little fuzzy on this, don’t feel bad — it’s confusing. For starters, it doesn’t do education. There’s a section of the U.S. Code titled “Prohibition against federal control of education” that makes it illegal for the federal government to direct the “curriculum, program of instruction, administration, or personnel” of any school or college. Since the department doesn’t do education, what it does instead is money and rules. Think of the secretary of education like the commissioner of a sports league — not a referee, not a coach, not a team owner and not a player. She’s setting and enforcing some of the league’s rules, managing money flows to level things out a bit, and doing it a long way from the field — or in this case, the whiteboard. (Right now the secretary is Denise Carter , by the way. She’s a star, and will serve until her successor is confirmed. That hearing is set for Thursday.)