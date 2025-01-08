Elections

DFLer drops out of Minnesota Senate race after questions about residency

Early voting in the race begins on Thursday.

By Briana Bierschbach

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 8, 2025 at 10:28PM
Mohamed Jama was facing questions about whether he lived in the Minneapolis district he was running to represent in the Minnesota Senate. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Democratic candidate has dropped out of a special election for a Minneapolis state Senate seat after questions were raised about whether he lived in the district.

Mohamed Jama, one of eight Democrats running in a special election for Senate District 60, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he was suspending his campaign.

“Although I am stepping back from this election, my commitment to our community remains steadfast,” wrote Jama.

A resident of the district filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Monday seeking to invalidate Jama’s candidacy because he registered to vote on Election Day in November with an address in a neighboring legislative district.

State law requires state House and Senate candidates to live in their district for at least six months ahead of an election. Jama did not address the residency questions in his Facebook post.

Early voting in the Jan. 14 special primary election begins Thursday, with a general election date set for Jan. 28.

A spokesman for Hennepin County said the candidate withdrawal period ended on Jan. 2 and Jama’s name will remain on the ballot unless “the court directs otherwise.”

The petition asked the Supreme Court to prohibit printing Jama’s name on the ballot or declare that any votes cast for him will not be counted.

The Democratic stronghold is open following the death of former Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic in December. Two Republicans have also filed to run for the seat, which includes most of northeast and southeast Minneapolis, Cedar-Riverside, the University of Minnesota and Augsburg University.

Gov. Tim Walz called a special election the same day as another race for a Roseville-area seat in the Minnesota House, which is open after Republicans challenged the residency of DFLer Curtis Johnson and a judge agreed.

about the writer

about the writer

Briana Bierschbach

Reporter

Briana Bierschbach is a politics and government reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Elections

See More

Elections

DFLer drops out of Minnesota Senate race after questions about residency

card image

Early voting in the race begins on Thursday.

News & Politics

Boycott, special elections and quorums: What the heck is going on at the Minnesota Legislature?

card image

Politics

Biden casts doubt on his fitness to serve another four years days before term ends

card image