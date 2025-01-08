A Democratic candidate has dropped out of a special election for a Minneapolis state Senate seat after questions were raised about whether he lived in the district.
DFLer drops out of Minnesota Senate race after questions about residency
Mohamed Jama, one of eight Democrats running in a special election for Senate District 60, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he was suspending his campaign.
“Although I am stepping back from this election, my commitment to our community remains steadfast,” wrote Jama.
A resident of the district filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Monday seeking to invalidate Jama’s candidacy because he registered to vote on Election Day in November with an address in a neighboring legislative district.
State law requires state House and Senate candidates to live in their district for at least six months ahead of an election. Jama did not address the residency questions in his Facebook post.
Early voting in the Jan. 14 special primary election begins Thursday, with a general election date set for Jan. 28.
A spokesman for Hennepin County said the candidate withdrawal period ended on Jan. 2 and Jama’s name will remain on the ballot unless “the court directs otherwise.”
The petition asked the Supreme Court to prohibit printing Jama’s name on the ballot or declare that any votes cast for him will not be counted.
The Democratic stronghold is open following the death of former Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic in December. Two Republicans have also filed to run for the seat, which includes most of northeast and southeast Minneapolis, Cedar-Riverside, the University of Minnesota and Augsburg University.
Gov. Tim Walz called a special election the same day as another race for a Roseville-area seat in the Minnesota House, which is open after Republicans challenged the residency of DFLer Curtis Johnson and a judge agreed.
