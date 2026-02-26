Despite paying a premium for assisted living, seniors say they aren’t getting promised care

Richard Thomalla’s room in a memory care unit in North St. Paul costs more than $12,000 a month, his daughter Laura Degree said.
For that, she expected he would receive the compassionate, attentive and quality care promised on the facility’s website and in Thomalla’s care plan. But, she said, it’s not even close.
Since December 2024, when Degree installed a camera in her dad’s room, she said she’s chronicled a growing list of instances of inattention, from staff not changing her father’s soiled clothes for hours to leaving him stranded in his wheelchair into the wee hours of the night. Even his frequent falls attracted slow and scant responses from the workers tasked with delivering his care, she said.
And yet, despite repeated phone calls, frequent emails and a bunch of meetings checking in on his care, Degree said nothing has changed.
“I just want my dad taken care of. That’s all I want,” she said. “But they make excuses, excuses, excuses.”
As more Minnesota seniors choose assisted living facilities over nursing homes, advocates and state officials say the gap between what’s promised by facilities and what’s delivered now fuels most of the complaints they hear from families, especially from those in memory care. So much so, they’re urging the Legislature this year to dramatically increase oversight and accountability for assisted living facilities.
“Paying for services that are never delivered is not just a complaint we hear — it is the complaint we hear most often," Kristine Sundberg, executive director of Elder Voice Advocates, said in an email to the Minnesota Star Tribune. “The solution is straightforward. We need clear, enforceable mandates on staffing levels, care standards and training requirements, backed by meaningful penalties when residents are harmed.”
Sundberg said for-profit providers such as St. Louis Park-based Lifespark Senior Living, which owns and operates more than 40 facilities in the Twin Cities, including Polar Ridge Senior Living where Thomalla lives, are especially notorious because they put maximizing profits over quality resident care.