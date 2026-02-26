Despite paying a premium for assisted living, seniors say they aren’t getting promised care

Laura Degree watches the Olympics with her father, Richard Thomalla, as she visits him at Polar Ridge Senior Living in North St. Paul on Feb. 19. Thomalla lives in a memory care unit at the assisted living center. Degree says she pays more than $12,000 a month for attentive and compassionate care but often her father is neglected and left on the floor after falls, covered in soiled clothes after missed trips to the toilet and parked for hours in his wheelchair long after he was supposed to be in bed. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)