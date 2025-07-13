A wrongful-death ruling at an assisted-living facility was overturned in a rare successful appeal

The details of the assisted-living resident’s death were jolting.
According to an investigator’s report in December, a man who had suffered a stroke, was paralyzed on his right side and “required assistance with transfers, meals, bathing” and walking because of unsteadiness was found dead in his room — after staff failed to check on him for four days.
Officials said maltreatment by the facility, Souriyathay Housing With Services in Brooklyn Park, contributed to the man’s death. They ordered the facility to pay a $5,000 fine.
There was one problem: There was no maltreatment, owner Phinsaykeo Souriyathay said. And she had the detailed records to prove it. In April, state officials responded to Souriyathay’s appeal and in a rare move they reclassified the case as “inconclusive.” The fine was rescinded.
“I think they only wanted to see what they thought they’d see,” she said in a recent interview about the original report.
In 2021, a sweeping new state law was put in place to add order and accountability to Minnesota’s fast-growing assisted-living landscape. But in a state where nearly 60,000 seniors live in assisted-living facilities, obtaining a clear picture of facility quality and resident safety can be elusive, senior and family advocates say.
The law required facilities to be licensed. And it set minimum levels of care and established a system of inspections. Over the past three years, Health Department officials have received 10,000 to 11,000 complaints of maltreatment per year. While nearly every complaint receives a preliminary investigation, only about 10% are fully investigated, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
And while the state publicly releases each week resolved cases of alleged maltreatment — classified as substantiated, unsubstantiated or inconclusive — a tally is hard to find.