More seniors are moving into assisted living, not nursing homes. That could be problematic.

Last week was the final straw for Gayle and Karin Winegar, whose 100-year-old mother lives in a Highland Park assisted living memory care unit.
After more than a year of missed medications, unchanged, urine-soaked sheets and nights of unanswered calls for help, their mother Deanne got up from bed just before 10 p.m. and fell.
According to footage from a camera in her room, she cried out in pain for several hours, yet received only minimal attention from staff members, the Winegars said. X-rays taken last week revealed she’d suffered a broken femur and hip. They plan to move her to another facility.
“It’s horrifying,” Gayle Winegar said of what her mother has endured.
Such complaints are increasingly common, state officials and aging advocates said, as assisted living facilities house more medically fragile Minnesota seniors who choose them over nursing homes.
While Minnesota has nearly 24,000 nursing home beds — a number that’s shrinking — assisted living facilities now have about 64,000 beds. That includes thousands of people with dementia and other serious health challenges.
Officials say seniors and their families are choosing assisted living over nursing homes, even if their medical needs may be better met by nursing homes’ 24/7 medical care by licensed nurses and doctors.
Minnesota only started requiring assisted living facilities to be licensed and monitored in 2021 and since then, assisted living complaints have risen. Now, some say it’s time the state require more training and increased staffing at assisted living facilities to keep up with the increasing demand and more complicated medical cases.