Multiple people dead in crash on Hwy. 169 near Mille Lacs Lake, State Patrol says

It was the second fatal crash in Kathio Township in as many days.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2026 at 12:41PM
The new Minnesota State Patrol squad cars will have a two-tone design reflecting the style used from 1960 to 1991.
The new Minnesota State Patrol squad cars will have a two-tone design reflecting the style used from 1960 to 1991. (Elliott Polk (Clickability Client Services)/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Several people are reported dead following a crash on a central Minnesota highway involving two vehicles on Wednesday, Feb. 25, the State Patrol said.

The driver of a Buick LeSabre was headed north on Hwy. 169 when the car crossed the center line near Shakopee Lake Road in Kathio Township on the south shore of Mille Lacs Lake and collided with an oncoming vehicle, the patrol said.

Roads were dry at the time of the wreck, which happened just before 7 p.m., the patrol said.

One person was in the LeSabre and four people were in the other vehicle. The Patrol has not released their identities nor their conditions, but confirmed there were multiple fatalities.

It was the second deadly crash in as many days on the two-lane section of Hwy. 169 that passes through Mille Lacs County.

On Tuesday, a southbound driver lost control in icy conditions about 8:50 a.m. and slid across the center line and was struck by a northbound vehicle near 460th Street, the Patrol said.

The southbound vehicle was T-boned by the northbound driver and both vehicles came to rest in a ditch, the patrol said.

Nicole Freeman, 50, of Garrison, died in the crash. Leslie Gahbow, 42, of Isle, Minn., was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

