Minnesotans now directly paying tariffs on even small overseas orders

A tomato clock from Canada, K-pop albums from South Korea and Premier League soccer merchandise shipped through China all share something in common: Their Minnesota buyers are unexpectedly paying hundreds of dollars in tariffs.
On Aug. 29, President Donald Trump altered his tariffs policy by removing an import exemption on orders under $800. The elimination of the “de minimis” threshold on international shipments had been a shield for most consumers and small businesses.
The changes were swift and surprising for many people who might have only read or heard about Trump’s protectionist trade policies when first implemented last spring.
From UPS drivers asking for payments at doorsteps to FedEx emailing invoices ahead of delivery, Twin Cities shoppers and the stores that serve them are bracing for a financial pinch ahead of the busy holiday retail season.
Shops, from toy stores to cafés, were already stressed about consumers tightening their budgets this year and are now worried about keeping shelves stocked through December.
However, Tyler Schipper, an associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas, said the ultimate consequence is clear.
“Households still end up being the overall losers in this,” he said.
Paying dues
The U.S. had long allowed small imports to slip through customs with little scrutiny. For decades, the de minimis was just $200. But in 2016, then-President Barack Obama signed a law raising that ceiling to $800, one of the highest in the world.