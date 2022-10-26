Running back Dalvin Cook was seen last week at the Target Center, sitting courtside at the Timberwolves game next to someone in a Sasquatch costume. The promo stunt — in which the Jack Links mascot randomly appears next to a celebrity — led to a viral photo by Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez and some conversation for the Vikings star.

"I don't know who was inside that," Cook said. "He told me was from down south. His whole operation of what he got going on and how he keep his body cool is kind of crazy. He got like 12 ice packs under his suit. He goes and takes it off every quarter, it's crazy."

The stunt could help Cook cover a $7,426 fine he received last week from the league for throwing the football into the stands of Hard Rock Stadium after a 53-yard touchdown run. Cook can get back 25% — or $1,856.50 — at the end of the season if he takes an online remedial training "regarding the conduct at issue," according to the collective bargaining agreement.

"It's kinda crazy to me," Cook said. "I'm gonna look at it as something normal, throwing the ball into the stands, but that's how the league works. I abide by their rules and you deal with the consequences, I guess."

Vikings return healthy

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson squeezed all 325 pounds into a No. 4 jersey of fellow Dalvin (Cook) and ran onto the practice fields at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday, pretending to carry the football like his 210-pound teammate.

The mood was light as the Vikings returned from the bye week with a nearly empty injury report. Only rookie receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) was listed as a full participant. Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is off the injury report for the first time since Sept. 28, days after suffering a knee injury at the end of a win against the Lions.

The Cardinals list 14 players on Wednesday's injury report; six players did not practice, including three starting offensive linemen in left tackle D.J. Humphries (back), left guard Max Garcia (shoulder) and center Rodney Hudson (knee).

Passive observer

Harrison Smith and his wife, Madison, welcomed their first child this offseason, but that's not necessarily the reason the 33-year-old safety said his bye week didn't include that much football. Smith claims to routinely be a passive observer in his down time during bye weeks.

"Normally I watch a little bit. I don't get too invested," Smith said. "Every now and then I'll see a play or like an offensive play or something. 'That looks like it could be stressful' or something like that. It's fun to see what's going on around the league."