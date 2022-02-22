Cooper Camp reached the finish line first in the individual pursuit race at the Nordic state championships in Biwabik, then waited to celebrate a cross-country skiing sweep with his Minneapolis Southwest teammates.

COOPER CAMP

Minneapolis Southwest • Nordic skiing

Camp became a Nordic skier for the social aspect. He wanted to be among his friends. He had no idea where it would lead.

Camp won the boys' pursuit (5K classic and freestyle races) individual state championship with at time of 28 minutes, 25.7 seconds in the two-day event at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

"I progressed pretty quickly after I really started focusing on skiing competitively the last couple of years," Camp said. "When I finished third in the state meet last year I was coming back to win it."

Camp became the first Minneapolis public school individual champion since 1965.

He didn't celebrate alone. The Lakers swept the sprint relay and team titles, with five of the seven Lakers skiers, including Camp, being seniors.

"It was definitely our goal to repeat as team champions," Camp said. "With so many seniors on our team it was our last chance.

"It's a strong group of guys. I am super proud of every one of them."

RONNIE PORTER

St. Paul Como Park • basketball

The senior guard has been a model of consistency for the Cougars this season. She has scored at least 30 points, including a career-high 41 in an 85-54 win over Hill-Murray, in their past four games. Porter hasn't been held below 17 points in 2022. She is also averaging 5.1 assists per game.

HUNTER LYDEN

Stillwater • wrestling

A Gophers recruit, Lyden is turning in an exceptional senior season. The Ponies captain is 44-0 and ranked No. 1 at 170 pounds in Class 3A by the Guillotine. He has registered a school-record 238 wins and has lost only two matches in the past three years.

SYDNEY DREVLOW

Hopkins • Nordic skiing

Drevlow is going to become a household name in Nordic skiing circles. A freshman, she bested two-time defending state champion Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park to win the girls' pursuit state championship with a time of 33:40.7.

CARSON KOLLES

Monticello • basketball

The senior guard has scored at least 20 points in 13 of his past 14 games, including a career-best 50-point game in a 92-67 triumph over Cambridge-Isanti. He also has three 30-point games and a 40-point night during his run.

STELLA RETRUM

Maple Grove • hockey

"Stella's play throughout sections was nothing short of fantastic," Crimson coach Jim Koltes said. A Penn State recruit, she had five goals and three assists in three games while leading Maple Grove to the Class 2A, Section 5 championship.

ADAM BERGHULT

Edina • Alpine skiing

Berghult went out in style in his final season. He put a forgettable 2021 state meet behind him in winning the boys' Alpine individual championship with a total time of 1:12.25 for his two runs. He had the fastest time (35.80) of all the skiers on his initial run at Giants Ridge.

RON HAGGSTROM

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.