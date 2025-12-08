Word of 2026 for Minnesota agribusiness CHS: ‘Efficiency’

The outlook for agriculture next year is murky, given all the unknowns around global trade and depressed commodity prices.
But so far, it’s looking a lot like what agribusinesses like CHS experienced in 2025: lean times.
“We don’t think agriculture today can afford any inefficiency,” CEO Jay Debertin said. “We’re going to have a mindset of making sure we continue to watch costs, look for efficiency and serve our customers better to navigate those waters in 2026.”
The Inver Grove Heights-based co-operative has frozen hiring and reduced headcount by an undisclosed number as CHS grapples with a stark drop in profit and revenue, especially compared with recent record-setting years. Fellow ag giants Cargill, based in Minnetonka, and ADM have also reduced staff in the past year as profit margins run thin amid a global glut of grain, higher costs and trade spats.
“We do better when the farmers do better, and we feel the issues that the farmers feel at CHS, too,” Debertin said. “The people that own us and have been doing business with us for as long as they have, they know that.”
More than controlling costs, though, the nation’s largest ag co-op is aggressively seeking new markets for grain at home and abroad.
At CHS’ annual meeting in downtown Minneapolis last week, the co-operative’s farmer-owners learned about efforts to expand exports to Mexico, Colombia, Vietnam and Egypt.
As China increasingly turns to South America for cheaper soybeans in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the hunt is on for the “next China.”