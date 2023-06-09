Three Star Tribune writers received honors in the National Headliner Awards, a competition involving many of the nation's most prominent news organizations.

Sports columnist Chip Scoggins took first place in sports feature writing, on the strength of his story about the Red Lake Nation high school football team coupled with profiles on high school wrestler Nari Miller and Twins broadcaster and former player Dan Gladden.

Vikings beat reporter Ben Goessling finished third in sports news writing, for a news story on hiring a new coach, a game story on a historic comeback and his Sportsperson of the Year piece on Justin Jefferson.

Metro columnist Myron Medcalf finished third in a column-writing category for pieces of local interest. Medcalf wrote about the University of Minnesota's culpability in creating a hostile environment for students of color and about his own fears of being killed by police.