Child involved in racist video was initially misidentified, says Rochester NAACP

After a pair of false leads, the Rochester chapter of the NAACP says it now believes police have correctly identified the family of a child who was shouted at with racist slurs at a local park.
The organization said Monday that three separate families came forward claiming to be involved after a crowdfunding campaign raised more than $340,00 in support of the child. The first two families, however, were discredited after another family reached out to police following a community town hall hosted by the NAACP last week.
The NAACP said no funds have been dispersed to any of the families as the Rochester Police Department continues its investigation. The incident, which shows a woman repeating racial epithets at a child believed to be as young as five, has gone viral in recent weeks, leading to widespread condemnation among local leaders.
“All funds collected will be placed in a trust dedicated to supporting the needs of the child,” the Rochester NAACP said in a statement. “This trust will be established in coordination with appropriate legal representatives to ensure transparency, integrity and long-term support for the child and their family.”
Efforts to identify the family of the boy in the video began when an individual claiming to represent the family went to the NAACP asking for a direct check from the organization. But after a second family came forward, this time filing a police report, communication with the first individual was discontinued, the organization said.
The situation grew only more complicated, however, when a third family approached the NAACP following the town hall on May 8. The NAACP said it advised the family to immediately contact local police.
“New evidence from the City of Rochester Police Department this past weekend revealed that the second family, again, was not the correct victimized family,” the Rochester NAACP wrote. Local police, the group added, have since “confirmed with 100% confidence that the third family is the correct family.”
Rochester Police did not immediately respond to specific questions about the investigation, only commenting that the department has “obtained new information that conflicts with original statements regarding this incident.”