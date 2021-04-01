Minnehaha Academy star Chet Holmgren has added another award to his collection, being named the Morgan Wootten Boys High School Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.

Holmgren, who is the consensus No. 1 prospect in the country, will lead the Redhawks (20-2) against DeLaSalle (15-5) in the Class 3A boys' basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. They defeated Byron in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, with Holmgren scoring 21.

The 7-foot-1 center is averaging 20.9 points per game on the season. He was also named the Nasimith Award winner for best boys' basketball player in the country in March.

His college recruiting decision looms for several programs around the country, with seven finalists in consideration: Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

The Wootten award is given out by McDonald's and is named after Morgan Wootten, who won 1,274 games as the head coach at DeMatha High School in Maryland. Previous boys' winners include former Timberwolves players Kevin Love and Shabazz Muhammad and players like LeBron James, Ben Simmons and Lonzo Ball.

On the women's side, former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers won the award last season, Lynx point guard Crystal Dangerfield won in 2016 and former Lynx star Maya Moore won the award in 2007.

Holmgren was recently named one of five finalists for the Mr. Basketball Award in the state of Minnesota, which will be announced after the state tournament.